61.7 million PlayStation 5 shipped, versus just 28.3 million Xbox Series X/S as of June 2024

We all know that Sony has destroyed Microsoft with the current generation of consoles, but now we have some fresh numbers from June 2024 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S console sales.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new video released by WSJ, we have a deep dive into why the Xbox has failed on the market, and specifically the current-gen Xbox Series X/S consoles. Up until June 2024, Sony has sold 61.7 million PlayStation 5 consoles compared to Microsoft which has sold 28.3 million combined consoles between the Xbox Series X/S. The PS2 is still out far in the lead, with 155M+ total sales (compared to just 24.7M sales of the original Xbox at the time).

Sony and Microsoft were both neck and neck with the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 consoles, with the PS3 selling 87.4M units against the Xbox 360 with 84.9M consoles sold. The PS4 massively out-sold the Xbox One consoles, with the PS4 selling 117M+ units and the Xbox One consoles selling 57.9M units.

Onto this generation of consoles, which have been on the market since 2020 -- the PS5 has sold 61.7M units, against the Xbox Series X/S consoles with 28.M consoles. Sony has its beefed-up PS5 Pro coming out on November with an expected 10-15M units sold, which will bump Sony over the 80M+ mark between the PS5 + PS5 Pro later this year.

Back to the failure of the Xbox consoles, WSJ points out that on PlayStation there are many exclusives with some of them turning up on the PC (rather well, I might add) meanwhile the Xbox hasn't had any console exclusives in a few years. The Xbox was needed to play Halo and Gears of War, but with the subscription service, you don't even need the physical console anymore... hence, Xbox sales are down.