Microsoft confirms release window for next Gears of War game: E-Day

Xbox has just wrapped up its showcase at Summer Games Fest where it revealed a slew of new titles gamers can get excited about, and during a segment on future release, Xbox head Phil Spencer teased when Gears of War fans will be able to sink their teeth into the next title in franchise.

Gears of War: E-Day was originally announced at the 2024 Xbox Showcase, and according to Spencer, the game is slated to release sometime in 2026. An unfortunately vague or extremely wide launch window, but at the very least, Gears fans now know they will be getting the latest game in the franchise sometime next year and not the year after. As for E-Day, the title is set 14 years before the first Gears of War game, which was released November 14, 2006, meaning that when E-Day releases, the series will be 20 years old.

E-Day is slated to be an origin story that tells the tale of the first Locust emergence on Sera. It will star the iconic Marcus Fenix, and is the first title in the series since Gears 5 released in 2019. In other Gears of War news, it was only last month that Microsoft announced a Gears of War remaster that will also be coming to PlayStation for the very first time. Gears of War: Reloaded is launching on August 26 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation, and PC, with the idea behind the remaster being to attract gamers who were too young to play the series when it first released, and fill them in on the story ahead of the release of E-Day. Smart moves by Xbox/Microsoft.