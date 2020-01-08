Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,543 Reviews & Articles | 66,319 News Posts
TweakTown's CES 2020 Trade Show Coverage Content List
TRENDING NOW: The Matrix 4 and John Wick 4 release on the SAME day: May 21, 2021

Ned Stark from Game of Thrones will be Amazon's LOTR TV show star

The star of Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV show has been announced, and it's a familiar face

By: Jak Connor from 1 hour, 22 mins ago

Aside from all of CES 2020 news that is spilling out in the media, we have an announcement for Amazon's massive Lord of the Rings TV show.

amazons-lord-rings-show-star_01

The announcement is in regards to the lead actor for the show being chosen, and it's a familiar face if you watched the entire Game of Thrones series. According to both Variety and Deadline, Robert Aramayo, who played young Ned Stark in Game of Thrones' later seasons, has been cast to play the shows lead role of Beldor.

Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV show will take place before the events of Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy and will focus on the Second Age of Middle-Earth. Amazon seems to be more than confident that their show will fill up the fantasy hole that The Witcher is currently sitting in as the filming studio has already greenlit season two.

Buy at Amazon

J.R.R. Tolkien 4-Book Boxed Set: The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings (978-0345538376)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$20.70
$20.70$22.49$32.36
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/7/2020 at 8:41 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:engadget.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.