God of War live-action TV show secures actor for role of Heimdall

TL;DR: Prime Video's God of War live-action series casts Max Parker as Heimdall, Odin's son and Asgard's Watchman. Ryan Hurst stars as Kratos. Written by Ronald D. Moore and directed by Frederick E. O. Toye, production begins February with a second season already confirmed. Key roles remain uncast.

A new report claims Prime Video's upcoming God of War live-action TV show has secured the role of Heimdall.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

According to Deadline, Max Parker, known for his roles in Boots, Vampire Academy, Emmerdale, and Blood, Sex & Royalty, will be taking up the role of Odin's son Heimdall, who is tasked with being the Watchman of Asgard, and gifted with the ability to anticipate all events.

Additionally, the character Heimdall believes himself to be the lesser of Odin's children, falling short of ever receiving the Allfather's praise or appreciation. Parker will be joining Ryan Hurst, who will be picking up the Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos to play Kratos.

Notably, Amazon has already given the green light to a second season of the show before filming has even begun, with reports indicating that production will get underway sometime in February. Additionally, the show will be written by Ronald D. Moore, who worked on the Apple TV series For All Mankind. As for the director, the first two episodes will be directed by Frederick E. O. Toye, who worked on the video game-to-television adaptation of Bethesda's Fallout.

There are still plenty of roles to fill in the upcoming God of War TV series, with slots such as Atreus, Sindri, Mimir, Brok, and other Norse gods. Lastly, we still don't know which part of the God of War story the TV show will adapt, or whether it will be a condensed version of the last two games.