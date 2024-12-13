Game of Thrones action RPG based on TV show in new Game Awards trailer

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad takes players right into the heart of Westeros's turmoil, showcasing iconic characters like Jon Snow and Cersei Lannister.

TL;DR: Game of Thrones: Kingsroad, an action RPG by Netmarble, was announced at The Game Awards 2024. Set in the TV show's universe, players will encounter Jon Snow and other iconic characters while battling white walkers and more. The game, supported by HBO and Warner Bros, is set for a 2025 release. Game of Thrones: Kingsroad, an action RPG by Netmarble, was announced at The Game Awards 2024. Set in the TV show's universe, players will encounter Jon Snow and other iconic characters while battling white walkers and more. The game, supported by HBO and Warner Bros, is set for a 2025 release.

The epic fantasy world of George R.R Martin's Game of Thrones is being returned to in an officially licensed action RPG that features Jon Snow, white walkers, The Wall, and much more.

The Game Awards 2024 has just wrapped up, and among the selection of new game announcements was a trailer for Game of Thrones: Kingsroad, developed by Netmarble. The new action RPG game is brought to fans by HBO and Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and will take gamers to the events that take place in the critically acclaimed TV show. According to the official title description from Netmarble, King Robert Baratheon is now dead, and the Lannister family is desperately clinging to the Iron Throne.

Additionally, King Robert Baratheon's brother, Stannis Baratheon, is currently gathering his forces to reclaim the Iron Throne while simultaneously, the North is bubbling at the fallout of the Red Wedding. The game will seemingly put players into the role of a Northman who journeys to The Wall, where he meets Jon Snow, whose character model is based on Kit Harrington from the Game of Thrones TV show. The trailer shows the protagonist fighting against white walkers, the undead, giants, and much more.

5

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

5

Other characters that appeared in the trailer are from the TV show: Jamie Lannister, Cersei Lannister, Lord Varys, and, of course, the dragons.

5

5

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad will launch sometime in 2025.