All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Game of Thrones action RPG based on TV show in new Game Awards trailer

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad takes players right into the heart of Westeros's turmoil, showcasing iconic characters like Jon Snow and Cersei Lannister.

Game of Thrones action RPG based on TV show in new Game Awards trailer
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Game of Thrones: Kingsroad, an action RPG by Netmarble, was announced at The Game Awards 2024. Set in the TV show's universe, players will encounter Jon Snow and other iconic characters while battling white walkers and more. The game, supported by HBO and Warner Bros, is set for a 2025 release.

The epic fantasy world of George R.R Martin's Game of Thrones is being returned to in an officially licensed action RPG that features Jon Snow, white walkers, The Wall, and much more.

The Game Awards 2024 has just wrapped up, and among the selection of new game announcements was a trailer for Game of Thrones: Kingsroad, developed by Netmarble. The new action RPG game is brought to fans by HBO and Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and will take gamers to the events that take place in the critically acclaimed TV show. According to the official title description from Netmarble, King Robert Baratheon is now dead, and the Lannister family is desperately clinging to the Iron Throne.

Additionally, King Robert Baratheon's brother, Stannis Baratheon, is currently gathering his forces to reclaim the Iron Throne while simultaneously, the North is bubbling at the fallout of the Red Wedding. The game will seemingly put players into the role of a Northman who journeys to The Wall, where he meets Jon Snow, whose character model is based on Kit Harrington from the Game of Thrones TV show. The trailer shows the protagonist fighting against white walkers, the undead, giants, and much more.

Game of Thrones action RPG based on TV show in new Game Awards trailer 651165165
5
Game of Thrones action RPG based on TV show in new Game Awards trailer 61565651
5

Other characters that appeared in the trailer are from the TV show: Jamie Lannister, Cersei Lannister, Lord Varys, and, of course, the dragons.

Game of Thrones action RPG based on TV show in new Game Awards trailer 561156165
5
Game of Thrones action RPG based on TV show in new Game Awards trailer 651165
5

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad will launch sometime in 2025.

Photo of the Acer Aspire 5 15.6
Best Deals: Acer Aspire 5 15.6" Full HD IPS Display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/12/2024 at 10:47 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:youtu.be

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles