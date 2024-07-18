Halo TV show cancelled at Paramount

Paramount has officially cancelled the controversial Halo television series after two seasons, but producers are trying to shop it to new networks.

The Halo TV series has officially been cancelled at Paramount, sources have told The Hollywood Reporter.

Paramount has shuttered its Halo television show after two seasons, but showrunners are trying to find a new home for the series. The news comes just weeks after the announced merger of Paramount and Skydance Media.

While seemingly popular among viewers, with season 2 among the top 10 most-streamed shows tracked by Nielsen with a strong 354 million views in February 2024, the Halo show has proven to be controversial due to its divergence from the core timeline set by the video games.

The most stark changes include the reveal of Master Chief's face, as portrayed by Orange is the New Black actor Pablo Schreiber, a semi-nude scene with Master Chief, and also a scene where the Chief shares intimacy with an enemy spy from the fearsome alien Covenant forces that are hellbent on eradicating the human race.

"We are extremely proud of this ambitious series and would like to thank our partners at Xbox, 343 Industries and Amblin Television, along with showrunner and executive producer David Wiener, his fellow executive producers, the entire cast led by Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief and the amazing crew for all their outstanding work., We wish everyone the best going forward," Paramount said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

343 Industries, the developers of the Halo games and stewards of the iconic video game franchise, had this to say about the show's cancellation: