Squadron 42 pushed back with 2026 window, new gameplay demo teased at CitizenCon 2024

Squadron 42 gets a new 2026 release window, and a new gameplay demo that runs for over an hour... starring half of Hollywood, and it looks beautiful.

Cloud Imperium Games announced a 2026 release window for Squadron 42 at its recent CitizenCon 2024 event, as well as over an hour of new gameplay footage from Squadron 42 that you can check out below:

Squadron 42 has an incredible star-studded cast including Henry Cavill, Gary Oldman, Mark Strong, Jon Rhys-Davies, Gillian Anderson, Ben Mendelsohn, Andy Serkis, and more. There are some issues and bugs that you can see occur in the new Squadron 42 footage, with the game being 'feature-complete' earlier this year and in the bug-squashing stage.

Star Citizen has raised over $700 million and counting... with a decade+ in development and a 2026 release window for Squadron 42 (just one part of Star Citizen, the single-player, Hollywood-starring side) is probably a bit disappointing for fans, but with this franchise you're used to it. The game that might eventually be finished, sometime in the future, possibly.

Squadron 42 cast:

  • Gary Oldman (The Dark Knight, Darkest Hour, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) - Admiral Ernst Bishop
  • Mark Hamill (Star Wars) - Lt. Cdr. Steve 'Old Man' Colton
  • Mark Strong (Zero Dark Thirty, Kingsman: Secret Service, 1917) - Captain Thomas Wade
  • Sophie Wu (Kick-Ass) - Po Cara 'Web' Webster
  • John Rhys-Davies (The Lord of the Rings, Indiana Jones) - Randall Graves
  • Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones) - Captain Noah White
  • Jack Huston (American Hustle) - Cal Mason
  • Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One: a Star Wars Story, Ready Player One) - Julian Wexler
  • Rhona Mitra (Underworld, The Last Ship) - Executive Officer Kelly
  • Henry Cavill (Superman, The Witcher, The Man from U.N.C.L.E.) - Ryan Enright
  • Gillian Anderson (The Last King of Scotland, X-Files) - Captain MacLaren
  • Sandi Roberts (The Perception) - Nayara 'Pusher' Fell (as Sandi Gardiner)
  • Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings, Planet of the Apes) - Thul'Oquray
  • Ian Duncan (Julius Caesar) - The Player
  • Stephen Bisland (Outlander, Chernobyl) - Eugene Morrow
  • Arkie Reece (Dracula Untold) - Sigfried Behr
  • Daniel Ings (Lovesick, The Crown, The Gentlemen) - Graham Yury
  • Craig Fairbrass (One Piece) - Vat Tagaca
  • Polly Eachus (Kingsglaive - Final Fantasy XV) - Evelyn Ishitaka
  • Art Campion (Brooklyn) - Brian 'Weezy' Weiters (as Peter Campion)
  • Gemma Whelan (Emma, Game of Thrones) - Becca Farneway
  • Avin Shah (Everest) - Sergeant Grey
  • Jason Wong (The Covenant, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves) - Michael Shaw
  • Cristina Dohmen (Kingsman: The Golden Circle) - News Anchor
  • Eleanor Tomlinson (Jack the Giant Slayer, Poldark) - Saic Rebecca Trejo
