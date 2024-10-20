Squadron 42 pushed back with 2026 window, new gameplay demo teased at CitizenCon 2024

Squadron 42 gets a new 2026 release window, and a new gameplay demo that runs for over an hour... starring half of Hollywood, and it looks beautiful.

Cloud Imperium Games announced a 2026 release window for Squadron 42 at its recent CitizenCon 2024 event, as well as over an hour of new gameplay footage from Squadron 42 that you can check out below:

Squadron 42 has an incredible star-studded cast including Henry Cavill, Gary Oldman, Mark Strong, Jon Rhys-Davies, Gillian Anderson, Ben Mendelsohn, Andy Serkis, and more. There are some issues and bugs that you can see occur in the new Squadron 42 footage, with the game being 'feature-complete' earlier this year and in the bug-squashing stage.

Star Citizen has raised over $700 million and counting... with a decade+ in development and a 2026 release window for Squadron 42 (just one part of Star Citizen, the single-player, Hollywood-starring side) is probably a bit disappointing for fans, but with this franchise you're used to it. The game that might eventually be finished, sometime in the future, possibly.

Squadron 42 cast: