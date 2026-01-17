God of War TV series adds another cast member, report says

The God of War TV show has reportedly secured another actor, with a new report stating Amazon has found the actor to play Thor's wife Sif.

A new report claims the upcoming God of War TV show has secured another actor to play Thor's wife, Sif/Phoebe.

The upcoming TV show based on the popular game franchise from Sony and Santa Monica Studios, "God of War," recently confirmed Sons of Anarchy's Ryan Hurst as the actor who will play Kratos, and now a new report from Deadline has claimed Teresa Palmer will step into the shoes of Sif. Notably, Amazon has declined to comment on the rumor.

Palmer is known for her work in the movies The Sorcerer's Apprentice, Lights Out, Warm Bodies, and The Fall Guy. As for the other characters, a report from last month claimed Max Parker from Boots was in discussions to play Baldur, and Olafur Darri Olafsson from Severance is slated to play Thor. These reports have fans speculating as to what game the God of War TV show will be recreating, as Thor and his wife are only in God of War: Ragnarok.

It's entirely possible the TV show takes creative liberties and condenses the events of both games to fit within its limited runtime, while cutting events that aren't critical to the plot. Other characters that are yet to be cast include: Mimir, Brok, Sindri, Atreus, Odin, Freya, and others.