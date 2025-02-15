All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

XFX Radeon RX 9070 XT OC listed for $849 on Amazon, confirms RDNA 4 release for March 6

XFX's custom Radeon RX 9070 XT Mercury OC graphics card confirmed for March 6: costs $849 and has RDNA 4 GPU boost clocks of up to 3.1GHz.

XFX's upcoming custom Radeon RX 9070 XT Mercury OC graphics card has appeared, with a new listing on Amazon teasing a $849 price and March 6 release date.

3

In a new post by leaker @momomo_us on X, we have the XFX Mercury AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT OC Magnetic Air Edition graphics card with a release date of March 6, 2025, and a price of $849.99. This looks like a premium RDNA 4 card with a boost GPU clock of 3.1GHz and the expected 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

The $849 pricing is a bit high for most people's liking, considering NVIDIA is about to unleash its new GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card starting at $749... meaning AMD will have an uphill battle trying to sell the Radeon RX 9070 XT for $849. We could be looking at Canadian pricing here as well, so keep that in mind... meaning the RX 9070 XT could fall into the $599-$649 price range, lining up with the exciting leaks that flagship RDNA 4 could start at $599.

If... a big if, AMD can price its flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card at $599... then it would be stealing some GPU thunder from the RTX 5070 Ti which starts at $749. However, if custom RDNA 4 cards cost $850+ then AMD is going to have a mighty hard time convincing gamers to dive into the arms of its new Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs.

In recent leaks, we've been hearing that the flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card is just 10% slower than the new GeForce RTX 5080 in 4K gaming. In other leaks, we heard that the new RDNA 4-powered RX 9070 XT has similar performance to the RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7900 XTX in rasterization, but RDNA 4 smokes RDNA 3 in ray tracing (RT) with more on these stories in the links above.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

