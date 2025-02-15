XFX Radeon RX 9070 XT OC listed for $849 on Amazon, confirms RDNA 4 release for March 6

TL;DR: XFX's Radeon RX 9070 XT Mercury OC graphics card is set for a March 6, 2025 release at $849. It features a 3.1GHz boost clock and 16GB GDDR6 memory. Pricing is high compared to NVIDIA's RTX 5070 at $749, posing a challenge for AMD unless priced lower, potentially at $599. Performance leaks suggest it is 10% slower than the RTX 5080 in 4K gaming but excels in XFX's Radeon RX 9070 XT Mercury OC graphics card is set for a March 6, 2025 release at $849. It features a 3.1GHz boost clock and 16GB GDDR6 memory. Pricing is high compared to NVIDIA's RTX 5070 at $749, posing a challenge for AMD unless priced lower, potentially at $599. Performance leaks suggest it is 10% slower than the RTX 5080 in 4K gaming but excels in

XFX's upcoming custom Radeon RX 9070 XT Mercury OC graphics card has appeared, with a new listing on Amazon teasing a $849 price and March 6 release date.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

In a new post by leaker @momomo_us on X, we have the XFX Mercury AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT OC Magnetic Air Edition graphics card with a release date of March 6, 2025, and a price of $849.99. This looks like a premium RDNA 4 card with a boost GPU clock of 3.1GHz and the expected 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

Popular Popular Now: Days Gone Remastered leaves fans wondering - where's the upgrade?

The $849 pricing is a bit high for most people's liking, considering NVIDIA is about to unleash its new GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card starting at $749... meaning AMD will have an uphill battle trying to sell the Radeon RX 9070 XT for $849. We could be looking at Canadian pricing here as well, so keep that in mind... meaning the RX 9070 XT could fall into the $599-$649 price range, lining up with the exciting leaks that flagship RDNA 4 could start at $599.

If... a big if, AMD can price its flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card at $599... then it would be stealing some GPU thunder from the RTX 5070 Ti which starts at $749. However, if custom RDNA 4 cards cost $850+ then AMD is going to have a mighty hard time convincing gamers to dive into the arms of its new Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs.

3

In recent leaks, we've been hearing that the flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card is just 10% slower than the new GeForce RTX 5080 in 4K gaming. In other leaks, we heard that the new RDNA 4-powered RX 9070 XT has similar performance to the RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7900 XTX in rasterization, but RDNA 4 smokes RDNA 3 in ray tracing (RT) with more on these stories in the links above.