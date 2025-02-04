All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

AMD's big RDNA 4 and Radeon RX 9070 reveal event is coming in late February

According to a new report, AMD is planning to hold a RDNA 4 and Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT press conference at the end of February.

AMD's big RDNA 4 and Radeon RX 9070 reveal event is coming in late February
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD plans to reveal details about the Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT at a press conference in late February 2025. The event will cover specs, pricing, and performance, focusing on improved ray-tracing and AI-enhanced FSR 4 Super Resolution. The launch is expected in March, following NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti releases.

Although it's not official, the latest word on AMD's big RDNA 4 reveal event is that the company is planning to hold a press conference at the end of this month, February 2025, where it will finally divulge all of the goodies and info surrounding the upcoming Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT launch.

AMD's RDNA 4 announcement at CES 2025 was more of a teaser.
2

AMD's RDNA 4 announcement at CES 2025 was more of a teaser.

AMD has previously stated that both cards are expected to launch sometime in March, after the GeForce RTX 5070 and GeForce RTX 5070 Ti combo from NVIDIA, so it does feel like it's waiting to see how those pan out before presenting its alternative. Based on actually seeing several Radeon RX 9070 XT GPUs at CES 2025 in January and AMD confirming that stock is already at several retailers around the globe, it's only a matter of time before we get full details on AMD's next-gen desktop GPUs for gamers.

The event will undoubtedly detail specs, pricing, and performance while focusing on the improved ray-tracing performance and the new and improved AI-enhanced FSR 4 Super Resolution and Frame Generation.

On that note, it will be interesting to see if AMD will have an answer to NVIDIA's new DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation technology that it has used to market the new GeForce RTX 50 Series. The event, tentatively scheduled for late February, will give AMD time to showcase how the new Radeon RX 9070 XT compares to the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and the incoming GeForce RTX 5070.

Speculation and rumor have even compared the Radeon RX 9070 XT's performance to the recently released GeForce RTX 5080, which would be a true game changer for the mid-range market. However, as per AMD's own CES slide on where the renamed Radeon RX 9070 XT fits into its product line-up, it was placed next to the Radeon RX 7900 XT - a GPU that is a step or two behind the RTX 5080.

Either way, we don't have long to wait to find out the full RDNA 4 story. Stay tuned!

Thank you to our CES 2025 sponsors!
ASRock MSI KIOXIA NVIDIA Patriot
Photo of the ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT OC Edition Graphics Card
Best Deals: ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT OC Edition Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$783.45 USD
- -
Buy
$1621.59 CAD
- -
Buy
£698.99
- -
Buy
$783.45 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/4/2025 at 5:49 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, benchlife.info

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles