AMD's big RDNA 4 and Radeon RX 9070 reveal event is coming in late February

According to a new report, AMD is planning to hold a RDNA 4 and Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT press conference at the end of February.

Although it's not official, the latest word on AMD's big RDNA 4 reveal event is that the company is planning to hold a press conference at the end of this month, February 2025, where it will finally divulge all of the goodies and info surrounding the upcoming Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT launch.

AMD's RDNA 4 announcement at CES 2025 was more of a teaser.

AMD has previously stated that both cards are expected to launch sometime in March, after the GeForce RTX 5070 and GeForce RTX 5070 Ti combo from NVIDIA, so it does feel like it's waiting to see how those pan out before presenting its alternative. Based on actually seeing several Radeon RX 9070 XT GPUs at CES 2025 in January and AMD confirming that stock is already at several retailers around the globe, it's only a matter of time before we get full details on AMD's next-gen desktop GPUs for gamers.

The event will undoubtedly detail specs, pricing, and performance while focusing on the improved ray-tracing performance and the new and improved AI-enhanced FSR 4 Super Resolution and Frame Generation.

On that note, it will be interesting to see if AMD will have an answer to NVIDIA's new DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation technology that it has used to market the new GeForce RTX 50 Series. The event, tentatively scheduled for late February, will give AMD time to showcase how the new Radeon RX 9070 XT compares to the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and the incoming GeForce RTX 5070.

Speculation and rumor have even compared the Radeon RX 9070 XT's performance to the recently released GeForce RTX 5080, which would be a true game changer for the mid-range market. However, as per AMD's own CES slide on where the renamed Radeon RX 9070 XT fits into its product line-up, it was placed next to the Radeon RX 7900 XT - a GPU that is a step or two behind the RTX 5080.

Either way, we don't have long to wait to find out the full RDNA 4 story. Stay tuned!