XFX RX 9070 vanilla graphics card listed on Amazon, giving us a glimpse of the purported specs

Clock speeds for the XFX Radeon RX 9070 Swift were spilled via an early Amazon product listing, and we're looking at a boost speed of 2.7GHz.

TL;DR: AMD's RX 9070 vanilla graphics card has been aired early by an Amazon listing which revealed its clock speeds. The XFX Radeon RX 9070 Swift features a base clock of 1440MHz, a game clock of 2210MHz, and a boost clock of 2700MHz. As per previous leaks, the RX 9070 XT variant is expected to reach a boost speed of 3000MHz to 3100MHz. AMD's RX 9070 vanilla graphics card has been aired early by an Amazon listing which revealed its clock speeds. The XFX Radeon RX 9070 Swift features a base clock of 1440MHz, a game clock of 2210MHz, and a boost clock of 2700MHz. As per previous leaks, the RX 9070 XT variant is expected to reach a boost speed of 3000MHz to 3100MHz.

We've had a glimpse of the spec of AMD's RX 9070 vanilla GPU and its clock speeds thanks to an early Amazon product listing.

The graphics card in question is the XFX Radeon RX 9070 Swift, as noticed on Amazon by leaker @momomo_us (see the above post on X, located via VideoCardz).

XFX's Swift Gaming Edition is listed with a base clock of 1440MHz, a game clock of 2210MHz, along with a boost clock of 2700MHz.

Meanwhile, as we've seen from previous leaks - add seasoning with all these assertions, naturally - the RX 9070 XT will boost a fair bit higher, into around 3000MHz to 3100MHz territory.

That isn't surprising given the leaks around power consumption (with the XT variant demanding 100W more with its PSU requirement, although note that's with baseline cards, not high-end overclocked monsters).

The appearance of an RX 9070 vanilla version (non-XT) on Amazon may also calm the fears of some PC gamers who were worried the more affordable GPU might be passed over with the initial RDNA 4 launch somehow (with an on-sale date purportedly set for March 6).

Those fears were likely due to much of the chatter having been about the 9070 XT, and the specs for that being leaked already, while we hadn't heard about the plain 9070.

We know that we're getting a full launch event for RDNA 4 on February 28, when all the specs will be officially revealed for the RX 9070 models - and hopefully pricing too, a vital piece of info that still hasn't been confirmed.

Meanwhile, on NVIDIA's side of the GPU fence, RTX 5070 Ti reviews are now live and this upper-mid-range board is making quite a splash, earning itself a must-have award in our review. The gauntlet has been thrown down, then...