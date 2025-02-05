AMD's next-gen RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card launches on March 6

TL;DR: AMD is set to launch the Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card with RDNA 4 architecture on March 6. The card features 16GB of GDDR6 memory and is expected to perform competitively in 4K gaming, nearing the performance of NVIDIA's RTX 5080. Pricing is rumored at $599 for the RX 9070 XT. AMD is set to launch the Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card with RDNA 4 architecture on March 6. The card features 16GB of GDDR6 memory and is expected to perform competitively in 4K gaming, nearing the performance of NVIDIA's RTX 5080. Pricing is rumored at $599 for the RX 9070 XT.

AMD will reportedly launch its next-generation Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card powered by the new RDNA 4 architecture on March 6... just a month from now.

In a new report from our friends at Uniko's Hardware: "Today, we received the latest news that it will be available on March 6. The actual date for the public release of performance is still unknown. I have heard various dates before, including January 23 and March 23. This time the news was obtained through a reliable person (anonymous), and the official lifting of the ban may also be close to this period".

We should expect a launch event for RDNA 4 in late February, with the Radeon RX 9070 XT and Radeon RX 9070 graphics cards launching March 6.

AMD's new flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT will have 16GB of GDDR6 memory, matching the VRAM capacity of NVIDIA's just-launched GeForce RTX 5080 which has the same 16GB, but newer, super-fast GDDR7 memory. On the performance side of RDNA 4, recent leaks suggest we can expect some big wins in 4K gaming over current GPUs, with the flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT coming close to the RTX 5080 at 4K and even closer in games with ray tracing (RT) enabled.

If AMD launches its new RDNA 4 graphics cards at suggested leaked pricing of $599 for the RX 9070 XT and $499 for the RX 9070 non-XT, we could be in for the fight of our lifetimes for the GPU winner in 2025.