All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

AMD's next-gen RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card launches on March 6

AMD's next-generation Radeon RX 9070 XT 'RDNA 4' graphics card reportedly launching March 6, will battle NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs.

AMD's next-gen RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card launches on March 6
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD is set to launch the Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card with RDNA 4 architecture on March 6. The card features 16GB of GDDR6 memory and is expected to perform competitively in 4K gaming, nearing the performance of NVIDIA's RTX 5080. Pricing is rumored at $599 for the RX 9070 XT.

AMD will reportedly launch its next-generation Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card powered by the new RDNA 4 architecture on March 6... just a month from now.

AMD's next-gen RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card launches on March 6 09
2

In a new report from our friends at Uniko's Hardware: "Today, we received the latest news that it will be available on March 6. The actual date for the public release of performance is still unknown. I have heard various dates before, including January 23 and March 23. This time the news was obtained through a reliable person (anonymous), and the official lifting of the ban may also be close to this period".

We should expect a launch event for RDNA 4 in late February, with the Radeon RX 9070 XT and Radeon RX 9070 graphics cards launching March 6.

AMD's new flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT will have 16GB of GDDR6 memory, matching the VRAM capacity of NVIDIA's just-launched GeForce RTX 5080 which has the same 16GB, but newer, super-fast GDDR7 memory. On the performance side of RDNA 4, recent leaks suggest we can expect some big wins in 4K gaming over current GPUs, with the flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT coming close to the RTX 5080 at 4K and even closer in games with ray tracing (RT) enabled.

If AMD launches its new RDNA 4 graphics cards at suggested leaked pricing of $599 for the RX 9070 XT and $499 for the RX 9070 non-XT, we could be in for the fight of our lifetimes for the GPU winner in 2025.

Photo of the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7600 XT Gaming OC 16G Graphics Card
Best Deals: GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7600 XT Gaming OC 16G Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$316.99 USD
$324.99 USD $314.99 USD
Buy
$259.99 USD
$259.99 USD $259.99 USD
Buy
$521.33 CAD
$538.95 CAD $819.35 CAD
Buy
£316.21
- £314.80
Buy
$316.99 USD
$324.99 USD $314.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/5/2025 at 1:45 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:unikoshardware.com, videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles