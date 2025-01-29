AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT performance leaks: less than 10% slower than RTX 5080 in 4K gaming

TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 has launched, and AMD's Radeon RX 9070 XT is expected to perform within 10% of it in 4K gaming. The RX 9070 XT, priced between $599 and $649, could challenge the RTX 5080, which starts at $999. The RX 9070 XT features 16GB of GDDR6 memory, while the RTX 5080 has 16GB of GDDR7. NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 has launched, and AMD's Radeon RX 9070 XT is expected to perform within 10% of it in 4K gaming. The RX 9070 XT, priced between $599 and $649, could challenge the RTX 5080, which starts at $999. The RX 9070 XT features 16GB of GDDR6 memory, while the RTX 5080 has 16GB of GDDR7.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card just launched, and now we've got some performance targets from AMD for its new Radeon RX 9070 XT and Radeon RX 9070 graphics cards... where it looks like we can expect the RX 9070 XT to fall inside of 10% of the performance of the RTX 5080.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new video from leaker Moore's Law is Dead who has gone through GeForce RTX 5080 reviews and overlayed the performance targets for the new RDNA 4-powered Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 in 4K gaming, when looked at from HBU's review data from 17 game average performance at 4K, we can expect the new RX 9070 XT to have performance that's within 10% of the RTX 5080.

This means that AMD's new flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT could get pretty damn close to the 4K gaming performance of the RTX 5080, and if sold at $599 to $649, could really stir up the gaming GPU market. Furthermore, the Radeon RX 9070 non-XT should have 4K gaming performance that'll sit above the RTX 5070 and below the RTX 5070 Ti... right in the middle, in fact, and just under the RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7900 XT.

AMD's new flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT will have 16GB of GDDR6 memory, matching the VRAM capacity of NVIDIA's just-launched GeForce RTX 5080 which has the same 16GB, but newer, super-fast GDDR7 memory.

NVIDIA has a starting price of $999 for its new RTX 5080, so if AMD could price its new RX 9070 XT at $649... it could be an automatic win for Team Red, at $599, it would be a stellar victory if performance falls within single-digit percentage of the RTX 5080, for far, far less money.