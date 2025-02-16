AMD could release Radeon RX 9070 XTX with 32GB of GDDR6: double the VRAM for AI workloads

AMD is rumored to be cooking up a higher-end RDNA 4 card with the purported Radeon RX 9070 XTX that would feature 32GB of GDDR6, ready for AI workloads.

AMD is rumored to be cooking up a new Radeon RX 9070 XTX graphics card -- that additional X is significant -- with rumors swirling that the RX 9070 XTX would feature double the VRAM: 32GB of GDDR6 memory ready for AI workloads.

In recent rumors, we've been hearing about the new Radeon RX 9070 XTX with 32GB of GDDR6 memory would NOT be a new professional-focused card, but rather a gaming GPU that would have double the VRAM and aimed at AI professionals (and priced for them, too). AMD has been quick to deny the reports of the new RDNA 4 card with 32GB VRAM, too.

Normally, we see XTX releases featuring higher GPU clocks, higher memory clocks and more... but the purported Radeon RX 9070 XTX might just be simply double the VRAM (9070 XT = 16GB GDDR6, with 9070 XTX = 32GB GDDR6). We might not see any other hardware improvements, as AMD is using the full Navi 48 GPU die on the Radeon RX 9070 XT as it is.

In a new post on X, Azor confirmed the news (sarcastically) saying that the Radeon RX 9070 XTX is actually called the Radeon RX 90700.05XTXT Max and it doesn't have 32GB of VRAM, but rather 320GB of VRAM. Not only that, but the card requires 1.21 gigawatts of PSU to run it, using new 96-pin power connectors.

Azor was asked if the new Radeon RX 90700.05XTXT Max will beat NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 at 600W, to which Azor replied: "only in raster". But it was a post asking "no Max+ at the end? Fail much" to which Azor replied: "Always a Marketing Disaster" (Always a Marketing Disaster = AMD).

Benchlife reports: "Now, although Frank Azor denied that there will be no 32GB GDDR6 memory version of the Radeon RX 9070 XT, our sources confirmed that AMD is developing products with 32GB GDDR6 memory configuration with AIB partners. The GPU chip used is codenamed Navi 48, the same as the Radeon RX 9070 series".