All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

AMD could release Radeon RX 9070 XTX with 32GB of GDDR6: double the VRAM for AI workloads

AMD is rumored to be cooking up a higher-end RDNA 4 card with the purported Radeon RX 9070 XTX that would feature 32GB of GDDR6, ready for AI workloads.

AMD could release Radeon RX 9070 XTX with 32GB of GDDR6: double the VRAM for AI workloads
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
3 minutes & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Rumors suggest AMD is developing a Radeon RX 9070 XTX graphics card with 32GB of GDDR6 memory, aimed at AI professionals. Despite AMD's denial, sources indicate collaboration with partners on this configuration. The card may not feature other hardware improvements, using the full Navi 48 GPU die.

AMD is rumored to be cooking up a new Radeon RX 9070 XTX graphics card -- that additional X is significant -- with rumors swirling that the RX 9070 XTX would feature double the VRAM: 32GB of GDDR6 memory ready for AI workloads.

AMD could release Radeon RX 9070 XTX with 32GB of GDDR6: double the VRAM for AI workloads 58
2

In recent rumors, we've been hearing about the new Radeon RX 9070 XTX with 32GB of GDDR6 memory would NOT be a new professional-focused card, but rather a gaming GPU that would have double the VRAM and aimed at AI professionals (and priced for them, too). AMD has been quick to deny the reports of the new RDNA 4 card with 32GB VRAM, too.

Normally, we see XTX releases featuring higher GPU clocks, higher memory clocks and more... but the purported Radeon RX 9070 XTX might just be simply double the VRAM (9070 XT = 16GB GDDR6, with 9070 XTX = 32GB GDDR6). We might not see any other hardware improvements, as AMD is using the full Navi 48 GPU die on the Radeon RX 9070 XT as it is.

In a new post on X, Azor confirmed the news (sarcastically) saying that the Radeon RX 9070 XTX is actually called the Radeon RX 90700.05XTXT Max and it doesn't have 32GB of VRAM, but rather 320GB of VRAM. Not only that, but the card requires 1.21 gigawatts of PSU to run it, using new 96-pin power connectors.

Azor was asked if the new Radeon RX 90700.05XTXT Max will beat NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 at 600W, to which Azor replied: "only in raster". But it was a post asking "no Max+ at the end? Fail much" to which Azor replied: "Always a Marketing Disaster" (Always a Marketing Disaster = AMD).

Benchlife reports: "Now, although Frank Azor denied that there will be no 32GB GDDR6 memory version of the Radeon RX 9070 XT, our sources confirmed that AMD is developing products with 32GB GDDR6 memory configuration with AIB partners. The GPU chip used is codenamed Navi 48, the same as the Radeon RX 9070 series".

Photo of the Gigabyte Radeon RX 7800 XT Gaming OC 16GB Graphics Card
Best Deals: Gigabyte Radeon RX 7800 XT Gaming OC 16GB Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$333 USD
$712.12 USD $690.40 USD
Buy
$1029.04 CAD
$1036.53 CAD $905.38 CAD
Buy
$806.98 CAD
- -
Buy
£473.38
£449 £499.99
Buy
$333 USD
$712.12 USD $690.40 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/16/2025 at 1:15 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles