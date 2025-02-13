AMD officially announces Radeon RX 9000 series 'RDNA 4' reveal for February 28, launch in March

AMD says that the 'wait is almost over' announcing a February 28 reveal of its next-gen Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs, with RDNA 4 launching in March.

AMD has officially announced it will unveil its next-generation Radeon RX 9000 series "RDNA 4" graphics cards on February 28, with the new cards hitting shelves in early March.

In a new post on X by VP and GM of Ryzen CPUs and Radeon graphics at AMD, David McAfee, said: "The wait is almost over. Join us on February 28 at 8 AM EST for the reveal of the next-gen @AMD Radeon RX 9000 Series. Get ready to make it yours when it hits shelves in early March. RSVP by subscribing to the AMD YouTube channel".

We can expect the new AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and Radeon RX 9070 graphics cards powered by the next-gen RDNA 4 GPU architecture, with the flagship RX 9070 XT rocking 16GB of GDDR6 memory, and a rumored price of $599. If AMD can nail that elusive $599 price for its flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT, it'll come in $150 cheaper than NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics card that starts at $749.

In recent leaks, we've been hearing that the flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card is just 10% slower than the new GeForce RTX 5080 in 4K gaming. In other leaks, we heard that the new RDNA 4-powered RX 9070 XT has similar performance to the RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7900 XTX in rasterization, but RDNA 4 smokes RDNA 3 in ray tracing (RT) with more on these stories in the links above.