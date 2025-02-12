All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 XT listed for $698 by Canadian retailer, RX 9070 non-XT at $586

Canadian retailer lists multiple custom AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 graphics cards: starting at $586 and listed for up to $698 for custom RDNA 4.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD's custom Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 graphics cards were listed by Canada Computers, with prices starting at $698 and $586, respectively. The PowerColor Radeon RX 9070 ranges from $586 to $642, while the RX 9070 XT ranges from $698 to $836. XFX cards are also available, starting at $664.

AMD's new custom Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 non-XT graphics cards have been listed by a Canadian retailer starting at $698 and $586, respectively.

3

In a new listing posted by popular Canadian retailer Canada Computers, which has listed multiple custom Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 graphics cards on its website from AIB partners including PowerColor and XFX, which revealed early pricing. The post has since been removed, but the internet remembers everything.

In the listings, the custom PowerColor Radeon RX 9070 graphics cards started at CAD $839, which converts to around $586, and is the cheapest RX 9070 that Canada Computers has on offer. If you want the most expensive Radeon RX 9070, then that'll be PowerColor's new Radeon RX 9070 Red Devil graphics card which costs CAD $919, or around $642.

Moving onto the flagship RDNA 4 graphics card, with the Radeon RX 9070 XT starting at CAD $999 or $698 for PowerColor's custom Radeon RX 9070 XT Reaper Edition graphics card, and up to CAD $1239 or $836 for the RX 9070 XT Red Devil graphics card.

3

XFX cards are also listed, with their cheapest Radeon RX 9070 non-XT listed for CAD $949 or $664, while the cheapest flagship RDNA 4 card is their XFX Radeon RX 9070 XT Swift White Gaming Edition listed for CAD $1099 or $769.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

