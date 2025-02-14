All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 XT retail packaging teased: flagship RDNA 4 requires 900W or more

AMD's new flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT series 'RDNA 4' graphics card retail packaging teased: minimum 900W of power required, 100W more than RX 7900 XTX.

AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 XT retail packaging teased: flagship RDNA 4 requires 900W or more
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
3 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card, featuring RDNA 4 architecture, requires a 900W power supply and offers 64 Compute Units, AMD HYPR-RX, and DisplayPort 2.1a. Priced at $599, it is expected to be competitive against NVIDIA's RTX 5070 Ti. Performance leaks suggest it is 10% slower than the RTX 5080 in 4K gaming.

AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card has been spotted with its retail packaging, where the new flagship RDNA 4 card has a 900W power supply requirement.

In a new post on X by @Gawroski we have our first picture of the retail packaging for AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card, with the box saying that the minimum PSU requirement is 900W, which is 100W more than the flagship RDNA 3-powered Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

The retail packaging also provides some more details on what to expect from the Radeon RX 9070 XT: the new RDNA 4 GPU architecture, with 64 Compute Units (3rd Gen RT + 2nd Gen AI Accelerators), AMD HYPR-RX, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, and new DisplayPort 2.1a connectivity.

On the system specifications side of things, the new RDNA 4-powered Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card requires a PCIe x16 slot, a minimum 900W or greater power supply, a minimum of 8GB of RAM with 16GB recommended, and either Linux or Windows 10 or Windows 11 x64 for the operating system.

AMD Consumer rand Gaming Marketing boss Frank Azor replied to the post on X: "There will be 9070 XT cards available at launch that will require lower minimum power supply wattages as there will be plenty with 8-pin power connectors for worry-free upgrading".

AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 XT retail packaging teased: flagship RDNA 4 requires 900W or more 10
2

We could expect this to be a typo, or just something precautionary (better to have more power than not enough) but 900W for the RDNA 4-powered Radeon RX 9070 XT is pretty crazy considering it won't come close to NVIDIA's new flagship Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card in terms of performance, and the RTX 5090 is matched well with a 1000W PSU.

We can expect the new AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and Radeon RX 9070 graphics cards powered by the next-gen RDNA 4 GPU architecture, with the flagship RX 9070 XT rocking 16GB of GDDR6 memory, and a rumored price of $599. If AMD can nail that elusive $599 price for its flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT, it'll come in $150 cheaper than NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics card that starts at $749.

In recent leaks, we've been hearing that the flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card is just 10% slower than the new GeForce RTX 5080 in 4K gaming. In other leaks, we heard that the new RDNA 4-powered RX 9070 XT has similar performance to the RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7900 XTX in rasterization, but RDNA 4 smokes RDNA 3 in ray tracing (RT) with more on these stories in the links above.

Photo of the Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Graphics Card
Best Deals: Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$1134.99 USD
$1499.99 USD $1019.93 USD
Buy
$1589.99 USD
$1589.99 USD -
Buy
$1649.99 CAD
$1599.99 CAD $1589 CAD
Buy
$1736.98 CAD
$1736.98 CAD -
Buy
-
- £1040.67
Buy
$1134.99 USD
$1499.99 USD $1019.93 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/14/2025 at 12:46 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles