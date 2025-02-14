AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 XT retail packaging teased: flagship RDNA 4 requires 900W or more

TL;DR: AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card, featuring RDNA 4 architecture, requires a 900W power supply and offers 64 Compute Units, AMD HYPR-RX, and DisplayPort 2.1a. Priced at $599, it is expected to be competitive against NVIDIA's RTX 5070 Ti. Performance leaks suggest it is 10% slower than the RTX 5080 in 4K gaming. AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card, featuring RDNA 4 architecture, requires a 900W power supply and offers 64 Compute Units, AMD HYPR-RX, and DisplayPort 2.1a. Priced at $599, it is expected to be competitive against NVIDIA's RTX 5070 Ti. Performance leaks suggest it is 10% slower than the RTX 5080 in 4K gaming.

AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card has been spotted with its retail packaging, where the new flagship RDNA 4 card has a 900W power supply requirement.

In a new post on X by @Gawroski we have our first picture of the retail packaging for AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card, with the box saying that the minimum PSU requirement is 900W, which is 100W more than the flagship RDNA 3-powered Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

Popular Popular Now: Days Gone Remastered leaves fans wondering - where's the upgrade?

The retail packaging also provides some more details on what to expect from the Radeon RX 9070 XT: the new RDNA 4 GPU architecture, with 64 Compute Units (3rd Gen RT + 2nd Gen AI Accelerators), AMD HYPR-RX, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, and new DisplayPort 2.1a connectivity.

On the system specifications side of things, the new RDNA 4-powered Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card requires a PCIe x16 slot, a minimum 900W or greater power supply, a minimum of 8GB of RAM with 16GB recommended, and either Linux or Windows 10 or Windows 11 x64 for the operating system.

AMD Consumer rand Gaming Marketing boss Frank Azor replied to the post on X: "There will be 9070 XT cards available at launch that will require lower minimum power supply wattages as there will be plenty with 8-pin power connectors for worry-free upgrading".

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

We could expect this to be a typo, or just something precautionary (better to have more power than not enough) but 900W for the RDNA 4-powered Radeon RX 9070 XT is pretty crazy considering it won't come close to NVIDIA's new flagship Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card in terms of performance, and the RTX 5090 is matched well with a 1000W PSU.

We can expect the new AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and Radeon RX 9070 graphics cards powered by the next-gen RDNA 4 GPU architecture, with the flagship RX 9070 XT rocking 16GB of GDDR6 memory, and a rumored price of $599. If AMD can nail that elusive $599 price for its flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT, it'll come in $150 cheaper than NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics card that starts at $749.

In recent leaks, we've been hearing that the flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card is just 10% slower than the new GeForce RTX 5080 in 4K gaming. In other leaks, we heard that the new RDNA 4-powered RX 9070 XT has similar performance to the RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7900 XTX in rasterization, but RDNA 4 smokes RDNA 3 in ray tracing (RT) with more on these stories in the links above.