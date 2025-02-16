All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

AMD exec teases Radeon RX 90700.05XTXT Max GPU: 320GB VRAM, 1.21 gigawatts PSU required

AMD Consumer and Gaming Marketing boss Frank Azor on X: teases Radeon RX 90700.05XTXT Max has 96-pin power connectors, 1.21 gigawatts PSU required.

Gaming Editor
Published
3 minutes & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD's Frank Azor humorously confirmed the Radeon RX 9070 XTX, joking about exaggerated specs like 320GB VRAM and 1.21 gigawatts power, and an insane 96-pin power connector.

AMD has been rumored to be cooking up a new Radeon RX 9070 XTX graphics card with 32GB of VRAM, and now Consumer and Gaming Marketing boss Frank Azor has weighed in on X:

In a new post on X, Azor confirmed the news (sarcastically) saying that the Radeon RX 9070 XTX is actually called the Radeon RX 90700.05XTXT Max and it doesn't have 32GB of VRAM, but rather 320GB of VRAM. Not only that, but the card requires 1.21 gigawatts of PSU to run it, using new 96-pin power connectors.

Azor was asked if the new Radeon RX 90700.05XTXT Max will beat NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 at 600W, to which Azor replied: "only in raster". But it was a post asking "no Max+ at the end? Fail much" to which Azor replied: "Always a Marketing Disaster" (Always a Marketing Disaster = AMD).

Speculation has been growing that AMD is preparing a beefier RDNA 4 graphics card, up and above the upcoming Radeon RX 9070 XT which features 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

However, according to a Benchlife report: "Now, although Frank Azor denied that there will be no 32GB GDDR6 memory version of the Radeon RX 9070 XT, our sources confirmed that AMD is developing products with 32GB GDDR6 memory configuration with AIB partners. The GPU chip used is codenamed Navi 48, the same as the Radeon RX 9070 series".

We could see AMD see how its new Radeon RX 9070 XT and Radeon RX 9070 graphics cards fare with gamers in the weeks ahead, competing with NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, and then unleash the Radeon RX 9070 XTX (that extra X = 32GB of VRAM). We'll have to wait a few more weeks, or maybe a few more months... but Azor's replies are a breath of fresh air to see from AMD.

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

