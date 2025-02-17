GIGABYTE Radeon RX 9070 XT already purchased, unboxed, and up for sale for $1600

Someone got their hands on a GIGABYTE Radeon RX 9070 XT GAMING OC early, AMD's new flagship RDNA 4 GPU, and was trying to sell it for $1600 USD.

AMD's big RDNA 4 and Radeon RX 9070 XT reveal is next week on February 28. This event will formally unveil the new architecture, its improvements over RDNA 3, pricing, performance, and more. With the Radeon RX 9070 XT's direct competitor set to be NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti ($749), many are hoping that if performance is on par with NVIDIA's RTX 5070 Ti, then AMD has a real chance to make an impact with a lower price point.

Someone got their hands on a GIGABYTE Radeon RX 9070 XT GAMING OC early, image credit: Reddit.

However, with listings of Radeon RX 9070 XT models like the premium XFX Radeon RX 9070 XT OC listed for $849 on Amazon - which could be a placeholder - there's word that OC models pushing clock speeds of 3+ GHz could see performance get closer to the GeForce RTX 5080 than its RTX 5070 Ti competition. This would mean that if AMD kept the Radeon RX 8800 XT naming for the flagship RDNA 4 GPU, it would have made more sense.

Interestingly, since AMD's RDNA 4 was a no-show at CES 2025, where we got to see models from various partners up close, there have also been several reports of cards already being at retailers. With that, someone in Slovakia put up a GIGABYTE Radeon RX 9070 XT GAMING OC model for sale last week for the equivalent of $1600 USD.

The listing, including photos of the packaging and the GPU, made its way to Reddit (the post has since been deleted). Based on the details on the packaging, we've got additional confirmation that the Radeon RX 9070 XT will feature 64 Compute Units with 3rd-generation RT hardware and 2nd-generation AI hardware. This particular GIGABYTE model recommends an 850W PSU, with other retail leaks recommending 900W PSUs - pointing to some serious overclocking headroom for the Radeon RX 9070 XT.

$1600 is a ridiculous price to get a Radeon RX 9070 XT a few weeks early, especially when you factor in that working drivers won't be available until launch, which is rumored to be March 6, 2025.