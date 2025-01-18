AMD's next-gen RDNA 4 pricing rumor: Radeon RX 9070 XT for $599, RX 9070 for $499

TL;DR: AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 graphics cards are rumored to be priced at $599 and $499, respectively, offering competitive pricing against NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 series. The RX 9070 XT is $150 cheaper than the RTX 5070 Ti, while the RX 9070 is $50 cheaper than the RTX 5070. AMD's RDNA 4 series promises significant improvements in ray tracing performance over previous generations. AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 graphics cards are rumored to be priced at $599 and $499, respectively, offering competitive pricing against NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 series. The RX 9070 XT is $150 cheaper than the RTX 5070 Ti, while the RX 9070 is $50 cheaper than the RTX 5070. AMD's RDNA 4 series promises significant improvements in ray tracing performance over previous generations.

AMD's next-gen flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT could cost just $599, while the RX 9070 could cost $499, according to the latest leaks.

RX 9070 XT vs RTX 4080 in leaked benchmarks (source: MLID)

In his latest video, Tom from Moore's Law is Dead suggests some competitive pricing from AMD for its new Radeon RX 9000 series "RDNA 4" graphics cards. The flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT priced at $599 would be a killer deal, coming in at $150 cheaper NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 5070 Ti at $749, while the RX 9070 non-XT would be priced at $499, making it $50 cheaper than the RTX 5070 at $549.

Yes, AMD could make its new Radeon RX 9000 series graphics cards cheaper than NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series, but GeForce RTX gamers can enjoy superior AI upscaling technology with DLSS 4, and more. AMD has some wicked improvements in ray tracing (RT) performance for its new RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs, with huge uplifts in RT performance over RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7000 series cards.

Pricing the flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT at $599 would be a great thing to see happen, as any Radeon gamer with an older-gen RDNA 2 card or mid-range RDNA 3 card, incentivized to upgrade to the flagship RDNA 4 card for $599.

PC gamers new to the market building or buying a new PC could be swayed into the world of RDNA 4 if the price is right -- $599 and $499 for flagship cards is damn good -- leaving the high-end and ultra-high-end to the RTX 5080 and RTX 5090, respectively.

AMD hasn't just lost the high-end GPU battle, it didn't even participate in it with RDNA 4... that's a job for UDNA in the future, with next-gen Radeon GPUs that should hopefully compete in the high-end gaming GPU market, probably against next-gen GeForce RTX 60 series GPUs in the future.

