Video Cards & GPUs

Check out this ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 9070 XT get unboxed, RDNA 4 is finally here

Ukrainian retailer has unboxed the world's first RDNA 4 GPU: the new ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card up close and personal.

Check out this ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 9070 XT get unboxed, RDNA 4 is finally here
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: The ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card was unboxed by a Ukrainian retailer, revealing its design and features, including 16GB of GDDR6 memory and factory overclocking. The card requires three 8-pin PCIe power connectors. Leaks suggest a January 23 launch for AMD's new Radeon RX 9000 series "RDNA 4" GPUs.

The ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card has been unboxed by a Ukrainian retailer, showing off the flagship RDNA 4 card in the flesh. Check it out:

Check out this ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 9070 XT get unboxed, RDNA 4 is finally here
4

In a now-removed unboxing video of the card on Artline's Instagram, the world's first ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card took place. We've got the saved pictures courtesy of VideoCardz, with the only thing missing from the video being a close-up of the back of the retail packaging.

Check out this ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 9070 XT get unboxed, RDNA 4 is finally here
4

We've got a fairly slick-looking card that features a new logo design, shows that its an OC model (factory overclocking) with 16GB of GDDR6 memory. The backplate looks fantastic in my opinion -- mean, that TUF Gaming look but evolved -- with 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors required for the ASUS TUF Gaming RX 9070 XT graphics card.

This is also not the first ASUS-related leak for the new Radeon RX 9000 series "RDNA 4" GPUs, with another retailer -- MyGearr -- showing off an ASUS PRIME Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card, also showing off the new Radeon logo. You can see that retail box, and the card, in the picture below:

Check out this ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 9070 XT get unboxed, RDNA 4 is finally here
4

We are ever-so-close to the launch of AMD's new Radeon RX 9000 series "RDNA 4" graphics cards, with a possible January 23 launch teased in recent leaks (you can read more on that in the links above). The leaks are from ASUS in Turkey, with their official X account teasing: "new players are getting ready to enter the field... play games with high graphics in the new year! More information on the all-new ASUS TUF Gaming and Prime AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and 9070 series graphics cards coming soon!"

Gaming Editor

