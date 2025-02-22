AMD won't release a reference Radeon RX 9070 series GPU: it's all up to AIB partners for RDNA 4

TL;DR: AMD is set to release its next-gen Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" graphics cards soon, but there will be no reference model. This marks the first time in Radeon history that AMD will not offer a "Made-By-AMD" variant, leaving production to AIB partners for custom models. AMD is set to release its next-gen Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" graphics cards soon, but there will be no reference model. This marks the first time in Radeon history that AMD will not offer a "Made-By-AMD" variant, leaving production to AIB partners for custom models.

AMD is just weeks away from unleashing its next-gen Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" graphics cards, with news breaking that we'll see NO reference model, leaving the future of RDNA 4 in the hands of AIB partners and custom Radeon RX 9070 series graphics cards.

In new rumors, we're learning that we won't see a "Made-By-AMD" (MBA) variant of the new RDNA 4-powered Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs, which means it'll be the first time in Radeon history that AMD won't have a reference model. There have been renders of the reference model so far, and now we know why official shots of the Radeon RX 9070 series reference cards haven't been released.

We are learning this news from a new share on X from AMD, where there is a render of the Radeon RX 9070 series GPU but the company states in the bottom left: "Artistic Render. Not Available for Purchase". Damn... would've been nice to see a new (possibly even more curvier) Radeon RX 9070 series GPU... but it appears we won't.