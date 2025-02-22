All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

AMD won't release a reference Radeon RX 9070 series GPU: it's all up to AIB partners for RDNA 4

AMD reportedly won't ship a Radeon RX 9070 series 'RDNA 4' reference graphics card, the future of RDNA 4 rides on AIB partners moving forward.

AMD won't release a reference Radeon RX 9070 series GPU: it's all up to AIB partners for RDNA 4
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD is set to release its next-gen Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" graphics cards soon, but there will be no reference model. This marks the first time in Radeon history that AMD will not offer a "Made-By-AMD" variant, leaving production to AIB partners for custom models.

AMD is just weeks away from unleashing its next-gen Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" graphics cards, with news breaking that we'll see NO reference model, leaving the future of RDNA 4 in the hands of AIB partners and custom Radeon RX 9070 series graphics cards.

In new rumors, we're learning that we won't see a "Made-By-AMD" (MBA) variant of the new RDNA 4-powered Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs, which means it'll be the first time in Radeon history that AMD won't have a reference model. There have been renders of the reference model so far, and now we know why official shots of the Radeon RX 9070 series reference cards haven't been released.

We are learning this news from a new share on X from AMD, where there is a render of the Radeon RX 9070 series GPU but the company states in the bottom left: "Artistic Render. Not Available for Purchase". Damn... would've been nice to see a new (possibly even more curvier) Radeon RX 9070 series GPU... but it appears we won't.

Photo of the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Best Deals: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$558.71 USD
$325 USD $595.88 USD
Buy
$479 USD
- $709.99 USD
Buy
$689 CAD
$689 CAD $953.82 CAD
Buy
$689 CAD
$689 CAD $804.98 CAD
Buy
£494.99
£518.94 £499
Buy
$558.71 USD
$325 USD $595.88 USD
Buy
-
- $899 AUD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/2/2025 at 5:22 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles