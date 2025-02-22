All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

AMD's new Navi 48 GPU has 53.9 billion transistors, more than NVIDIA GB203 inside the RTX 5080

AMD teases its next-gen RDNA 4-based Navi 48 GPU inside of the Radeon RX 9070 XT has 53.9 billion transistors, more than NVIDIA's new GB203 GPU.

TL;DR: AMD's RDNA 4-based Navi 48 GPU, featured in the Radeon RX 9070 XT, boasts 53.9 billion transistors, surpassing NVIDIA's GB203 GPU in the GeForce RTX 5080. The Navi 48 is reportedly 350mm², smaller than previous estimates and NVIDIA's AD103 and GB203 GPUs.

AMD's new RDNA 4-based Navi 48 GPU inside of the flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card has 53.9 billion transistors, meaning it has more transistors than NVIDIA's new GB203 GPU inside of the GeForce RTX 5080.

In a new post on Tieba Baidu, we're learning that AMD's new Navi 48 GPU should be 350mm2, which is smaller than the 390mm2 in previous leaks. AMD recently confirmed its new RDNA 4-based Navi 48 GPU has 53.9 billion transitors in a press briefing earlier this week.

If the new Baidu figures are correct, we're looking at AMD's new RDNA 4-based Navi 48 GPU being smaller than both NVIDIA's previous-gen Ada Lovelace-based AD103 GPU, and its new Blackwell-based GB203 GPU that is inside of the new GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card.

The post on Tieba Baidu explains: "according to the personal test of a person who has the most profound hardware knowledge in this forum, it is about 350mm2, which is similar to the result of strict measurement and calculation by someone in the AnandTech forum based on official photos. After the ray tracing unit and new AI unit are stuffed in, the area is still within this range. I think there is nothing to complain about. The cost will not be inferior to 5070 Ti and 4080. If it is 380 or even 400 as mentioned before, it will explode".

AMD seems to have higher transistor density than NVIDIA with its new RDNA 4 GPUs, with the new Navi 48 GPU inside of the Radeon RX 9070 XT competing with NVIDIA's previous-gen GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 when it comes to performance. We'll have the full skinny in the coming weeks as the new Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs hit shelves and gaming PCs across the planet.

