Video Cards & GPUs

SAPPHIRE's new Radeon RX 9070 series 'Nitro+' graphics cards spotted: custom RDNA 4 comes with huge triple-slot cooler, hidden power connectors.

Gaming Editor
Published
3 minutes read time
TL;DR: SAPPHIRE is developing the Radeon RX 9000 series "Nitro+" graphics cards, featuring RDNA 4 architecture, with a launch in early March. The RX 9070 Nitro+ models include a large triple-fan cooler, hidden power connectors, and a removable backplate. The RX 9070 XT is expected to be priced at $599, offering competitive performance against NVIDIA's RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti.

SAPPHIRE is working on its new Radeon RX 9000 series "Nitro+" graphics cards, custom versions of RDNA 4 that AMD just announced it will be unveiling on February 28, wtih a retail launch in early March.

SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 9070 series 'Nitro+' custom RDNA 4 spotted: triple-slot, hidden connectors 11
4

In a new post on X by leaker @Olrak29_ we're learning that the SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 9070 Nitro+ graphics cards (I'm sure in both RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 form) with the next-gen Nitro+ cooler being, well, huge. It will take up considerable space inside of your system, with a massive triple-fan cooling design that draws in and pushes a ton of air across the heatsink and multiple aluminum fins, joined by copper heat pipes.

SAPPHIRE is using a tweaked design on the Radeon RX 9070 Nitro+ graphics cards, with an interesting champagne gold color aesthetic, with multiple cut-outs on the sides that have the "Radeon" logo and Sapphire "Nitro+" badges. Inside of the shroud, there are multiple RGB LEDs that emit RGB lighting underneath... but then SAPPHIRE has hidden power connectors.

SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 9070 series 'Nitro+' custom RDNA 4 spotted: triple-slot, hidden connectors 12
4

The new SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 9070 series "Nitro+" graphics cards have hidden power connectors, letting gamers route their power connectors for easier, and sleeker cable management.

The backplate is removable, with a nifty magnetic cover that also reveals a dual BIOS switch. As for the power connectors, we could see 12-pin or 16-pin connectors used, but regular 8-pin PCIe power connectors would also be nice to see in a world with 16-pin power cables burning on NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 graphics cards.

We can expect the new AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and Radeon RX 9070 graphics cards powered by the next-gen RDNA 4 GPU architecture, with the flagship RX 9070 XT rocking 16GB of GDDR6 memory, and a rumored price of $599. If AMD can nail that elusive $599 price for its flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT, it'll come in $150 cheaper than NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics card that starts at $749.

In recent leaks, we've been hearing that the flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card is just 10% slower than the new GeForce RTX 5080 in 4K gaming. In other leaks, we heard that the new RDNA 4-powered RX 9070 XT has similar performance to the RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7900 XTX in rasterization, but RDNA 4 smokes RDNA 3 in ray tracing (RT) with more on these stories in the links above.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

