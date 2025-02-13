SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 9070 series 'Nitro+' custom RDNA 4 spotted: triple-slot, hidden connectors

SAPPHIRE is working on its new Radeon RX 9000 series "Nitro+" graphics cards, custom versions of RDNA 4 that AMD just announced it will be unveiling on February 28, wtih a retail launch in early March.
In a new post on X by leaker @Olrak29_ we're learning that the SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 9070 Nitro+ graphics cards (I'm sure in both RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 form) with the next-gen Nitro+ cooler being, well, huge. It will take up considerable space inside of your system, with a massive triple-fan cooling design that draws in and pushes a ton of air across the heatsink and multiple aluminum fins, joined by copper heat pipes.
SAPPHIRE is using a tweaked design on the Radeon RX 9070 Nitro+ graphics cards, with an interesting champagne gold color aesthetic, with multiple cut-outs on the sides that have the "Radeon" logo and Sapphire "Nitro+" badges. Inside of the shroud, there are multiple RGB LEDs that emit RGB lighting underneath... but then SAPPHIRE has hidden power connectors.
The new SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 9070 series "Nitro+" graphics cards have hidden power connectors, letting gamers route their power connectors for easier, and sleeker cable management.
The backplate is removable, with a nifty magnetic cover that also reveals a dual BIOS switch. As for the power connectors, we could see 12-pin or 16-pin connectors used, but regular 8-pin PCIe power connectors would also be nice to see in a world with 16-pin power cables burning on NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 graphics cards.
- Read more: AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card launches on March 6
- Read more: AMD's big RDNA 4 and Radeon RX 9070 reveal event is coming in late February
- Read more: RX 9070 XT performance leaks: less than 10% slower than RTX 5080 in 4K gaming
- Read more: RX 9070 XT perf leaks: similar to 7900 XTX in raster, smokes RDNA 3 in RT
- Read more: RX 9070 XT rumored at $599 could be RTX 5070 Ti killer, for $150 less
- Read more: RDNA 4 pricing rumor: Radeon RX 9070 XT for $599, RX 9070 for $499
We can expect the new AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and Radeon RX 9070 graphics cards powered by the next-gen RDNA 4 GPU architecture, with the flagship RX 9070 XT rocking 16GB of GDDR6 memory, and a rumored price of $599. If AMD can nail that elusive $599 price for its flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT, it'll come in $150 cheaper than NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics card that starts at $749.
In recent leaks, we've been hearing that the flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card is just 10% slower than the new GeForce RTX 5080 in 4K gaming. In other leaks, we heard that the new RDNA 4-powered RX 9070 XT has similar performance to the RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7900 XTX in rasterization, but RDNA 4 smokes RDNA 3 in ray tracing (RT) with more on these stories in the links above.