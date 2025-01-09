GTA 6 leaks: you can enter 40% of buildings, while ALL smaller shops can be entered, destroyed

Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks tease that 40% of buildings will be enterable, 60% of the smaller buildings will show off next-gen destruction physics.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will reportedly allow players to explore inside of around 40% of the big buildings in the game, while you'll be able to enter ALL smaller shops in the game, with next-gen levels of physical destruction where the buildings FEEL your battles and fights.

In some new leaks, we're hearing that Rockstar has been truly cooking... where you'll be able to enter around 40% of the buildings you see in GTA 6, which will see players being able to blow out windows on doors on anything that is enterable. This means that big hotels, skyscrapers, banks, malls, and other large buildings will (be around 40% enterable) but also have physical damage applied to their windows and doors.

However, smaller buildings in GTA 6 like shops, pawn shops, gas stations, and more are ALL enterable, as they're spread out through the map. These smaller buildings are more destructible than big buildings -- so it's not just the windows and doors -- but you can destroy around 60% of them.

GTA 6's smaller buildings will reportedly have particular walls crumble, the inside will be shot out, burned down, roofs will get destroyed and bent depending on the chaos happening at the time. The leaker adds that the frame of the building will stand mostly, so there's not FULL destruction, but parts of it.

We've been hearing more and more about Grand Theft Auto 6 lately, and while these are just rumors... we've been hearing similar things over the years. Rockstar has billions of dollars spent in production budget, and coming in hot after Red Dead Redemption 2, I think we're going to see one of the best (and most interactive) games ever made.

Personally, I absolutely want to see destruction physics of the world at levels we've never seen before, and I think GTA 6 is going to deliver. We know that the game will have cutting-edge procedural generation for objects and the environments in the game, Rockstar's next-gen RAGE engine, and so much more.

GTA 6 can't come soon enough!