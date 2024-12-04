Amazon teases its next-gen Trainium3 AI accelerator is 4x faster than Trainium 3, drops in 2025

TL;DR: Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced its upcoming Trainium3 AI accelerator, expected in late 2025, promising 4x the performance of Trainium2 and a 40% efficiency improvement. Built on a 3nm process at TSMC, it may power a new text-to-video model, "Olympus." Performance specifics remain unclear. Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced its upcoming Trainium3 AI accelerator, expected in late 2025, promising 4x the performance of Trainium2 and a 40% efficiency improvement. Built on a 3nm process at TSMC, it may power a new text-to-video model, "Olympus." Performance specifics remain unclear.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has teased its next-gen Trainium3 AI accelerator at re:Invent on Tuesday, promising 4x higher performance than its current-gen Trainium2 chip.

The new Trainium3 AI accelerator is due in late 2025, with Gadi Hutt, director of product and customer engineering for AWS' Annapurna Labs team, expects the new AI accelerator to be the very first dedicated machine learning accelerator built on a 3nm process node (at TSMC) and hit a 40% improvement in efficiency over Trainium2.

Amazon hasn't been too clear on the exact performance of its Trainium3, but the 4x performance improvement figure is based on AWS' complete "UltraServer" configuration, which The Register reports is still in development. The outlet works out that the Trainium2 UltraServer features 64 accelerators, capable of 83.2 petaFLOPS of compute performance (unknown precision).

In theory, explains The Register, we could see the new AWS Trainium3 AI accelerators in a next-gen UltraServer, pushing out 332.8 petaFLOPS of compute power, but once again, we don't know at what precision (an important part, especially when comparing against other AI accelerators rand AI GPUs from the likes of NVIDIA, AMD, and others in the AI chip space).

What would AWS possibly use its new Trainium3 AI accelerators for? Well, the company is expected to push out a new text-to-video model codenamed "Olympus" which is rumored to be unveiled any day now, more on that here.