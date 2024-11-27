Amazon's new video AI model is codenamed Olympus, could be announced as soon as next week

Amazon has developed a new video AI model to compete with the likes of OpenAI's new Sora text-to-video tech, codename Olympus could be announced next week.

TL;DR: Amazon has developed a new video AI model called Olympus, which processes images, videos, and text. This model aims to reduce Amazon's reliance on Anthropic's chatbot, Claude. Olympus can understand and process scenes, allowing users to search for specific video scenes using text prompts. It may be announced at the upcoming AWS re:Invent conference.

Amazon has reportedly developed a new video AI model codenamed Olympus, a new generative artificial intelligence (AI) that can process images and videos (as well as text) according to The Information.

The outlet reports that Amazon's move with its new video AI model will reduce its reliance on Anthropic's chatbot, Claude, which is a popular model that Amazon Web Services (AWS) offers. The Information talked to two sources, who said that the new large language model (LLM) is codenamed Olympis, and will be capable of understanding and processing scenes in images and videos, helping people look for specific scenes for their video.

This can include making the best coffee, raindrops falling to the ground, and so much more with easy text prompts according to The Information's sources. Amazon's new Olympus video AI model could be announced as soon as next week, with the annual AWS re:Invent customer conference according to The Information's source.

ChatGPT maker OpenAI has its new Sora text-to-video service, and now it looks like Amazon is stepping directly into the ring with Olympus vs Sora in 2025.