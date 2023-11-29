AWS Graviton4 announced: the most powerful and energy-efficient chip Amazon has ever built

AWS announces its next-gen Graviton4: 96 CPU cores based on Arm's 'Demeter' Neoverse V2 cores, based on the Armv9 architecture, coming soon.

Published
1 minute & 29 seconds read time

AWS has just announced its new Graviton4 processor, the fourth-generation Arm-based server CPU that has 50% more cores, 75% more memory bandwidth, and an overall compute performance uplift of up to 30%.

AWS Graviton4 announced: the most powerful and energy-efficient chip Amazon has ever built 209
Open Gallery 6

Amazon Web Services (AWS) was previously manufacturing its Graviton3 and Graviton3E processors on the 5nm process node at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) but is moving to the newer, mature 4nm process node that NVIDIA is using to build its Grace CPU and "Hopper" H100 and H200 AI GPUs.

Inside, the new Graviton4 has 96 cores based on Arm's "Demeter" Neoverse V2 core (which is based on the Armv9 architecture), which is a 50% boost in cores over Graviton3 which had 64 cores.

There are also 12 x DDR5 controllers on Graviton4, compared to 8 x DDR5 controllers on Graviton3. This means we have more memory bandwidth: Graviton4 features 536.7GB/sec of memory bandwidth per socket, compared to 307.2GB/sec of memory bandwidth per socket on Graviton3 and Graviton3E, a huge 75% uplift in memory bandwidth there.

AWS compute and networking VP David Brown said in a press release: "Graviton4 marks the fourth generation we've delivered in just five years and is the most powerful and energy-efficient chip we have ever built for a broad range of workloads. By focusing our chip designs on real workloads that matter to customers, we're able to deliver the most advanced cloud infrastructure to them".

AWS Graviton4 announced: the most powerful and energy-efficient chip Amazon has ever built 205
Open Gallery 6

The new Graviton4 process will be available in Amazon EC2 R8g instances, which are available right now in preview, with general availability to happen over the next few months.

Buy at Amazon

Intel® Core™ i9-14900K New Gaming Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$576.88
$576.99$578.74$589.99
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/29/2023 at 11:30 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:moorinsightsstrategy.com, nextplatform.com, servethehome.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags