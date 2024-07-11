Amazon AWS shows off next-gen Graviton4 processor: 3x compute power and memory, 30% better perf

Amazon AWS has just shown off its fourth-generation general purpose processor -- the new Graviton4 -- with 3x the compute power and memory over Graviton3.

The next-gen Graviton4 chip also has 75% more memory bandwidth than Graviton3 and 30% more performance. Amazon AWS adds that the new Graviton4 processors are rented out for $0.02845 per second of compute power. Yahoo! Finance reports that the price-performance ratio is "crucial" for AWS, as it uses its proprietary chips to power its cloud infrastructure and servers.

Rahul Kulkarni, Amazon's director of product management for Compute and AI, said: "Collectively it's delivering more price performance, which means for every dollar spent, you get a lot more performance".

Patrick Moorhead. Founder, CEO, and Chief Analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, said: "All of these companies are spending a lot of money on developing chips. They won't talk about how much they're investing, but they have these giant R&D budgets. AWS has a lot of credibility in the semiconductor space. Ten years ago, I had questions about how a company like this could do chips when you have companies investing multiple billions of dollars to do that. But they are very good at it".

Kulkarni added: "Right now, if a customer is more focused on time to market, NVIDIA-based products that we offer are a great option. There are customers for whom cost becomes a very prohibitive aspect of running their business. If they want to do more cost-optimized AI workloads like training or inference, then our Inferentia and Trainium products become a great alternative".

