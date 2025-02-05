All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Artificial Intelligence

AMD teases Instinct AI GPU roadmap: MI350 expected in mid-2025, next-gen MI400 arrives in 2026

AMD has outlined its AI roadmap during recent earnings call: new Instinct MI350 now releases in mid-2025, next-gen MI400 arrives in 2026.

AMD teases Instinct AI GPU roadmap: MI350 expected in mid-2025, next-gen MI400 arrives in 2026
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD plans to launch its Instinct MI350 AI accelerator in mid-2025 and the MI400 in 2026, aiming for significant AI revenue growth. The MI350 will feature TSM's 3nm process and 288GB of HBM3E memory. AMD is optimistic about the AI market, especially after Intel's Falcon Shores cancellation.

AMD has provided an outline of its Instinct AI accelerator launch plans, with its Instinct MI350 arriving in mid-2025, while its next-gen Instinct MI400 arrives in 2026.

AMD teases Instinct AI GPU roadmap: MI350 expected in mid-2025, next-gen MI400 arrives in 2026 07
2

During its recent earnings call, the company explained it expects to generate "tens of billions" of dollars in new AI revenue through its data center business, with plans for its Instinct AI accelerator to scale up massively. AMD discussed development of its Instinct MI325X and MI350 AI accelerators, also teasing its next-gen Instinct MI400 accelerator.

AMD is pushing volume production of its next-gen MI350 AI accelerator for the middle of the year, after the world expecting it to be scheduled for 2H 2025. This is because Intel just canceled its Falcon Shores AI chip, and with AMD having more optimism for the AI market as a whole.

The new AMD Instinct MI350 AI accelerator will have its chip fabbed on TSM's new 3nm process node, rocking up to 288GB of HBM3E memory. The new Instinct MI350 will use AMD's next-gen CDNA 4 architecture, before the company makes the big move to its new UDNA architecture with MI400.

AMD explains: "The customer feedback on MI350 series has been strong, driving deeper and broader customer engagements with both existing and net new hyperscale customers in preparation for at-scale MI350 deployments. Based on early silicon progress and the strong customer interest in the MI350 series, we now plan to sample lead customers this quarter and are on track to accelerate production shipments to mid-year".

The company continued: "We believe this places AMD on a steep long-term growth trajectory, led by the rapid scaling of our data center AI franchise from more than $5 billion in revenue in 2024 to tens of billions of dollars of annual revenue over the coming years".

Photo of the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Best Deals: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$573 USD
$586.98 USD $479 USD
Buy
$699 USD
- $479.99 USD
Buy
$689.99 CAD
$858.79 CAD $1450 CAD
Buy
$754.98 CAD
$754.98 CAD $706.98 CAD
Buy
£478.99
£499 £471.75
Buy
$573 USD
$586.98 USD $479 USD
Buy
-
$929 AUD -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/2/2025 at 5:22 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles