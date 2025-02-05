AMD teases Instinct AI GPU roadmap: MI350 expected in mid-2025, next-gen MI400 arrives in 2026

AMD has outlined its AI roadmap during recent earnings call: new Instinct MI350 now releases in mid-2025, next-gen MI400 arrives in 2026.

AMD has provided an outline of its Instinct AI accelerator launch plans, with its Instinct MI350 arriving in mid-2025, while its next-gen Instinct MI400 arrives in 2026.

During its recent earnings call, the company explained it expects to generate "tens of billions" of dollars in new AI revenue through its data center business, with plans for its Instinct AI accelerator to scale up massively. AMD discussed development of its Instinct MI325X and MI350 AI accelerators, also teasing its next-gen Instinct MI400 accelerator.

AMD is pushing volume production of its next-gen MI350 AI accelerator for the middle of the year, after the world expecting it to be scheduled for 2H 2025. This is because Intel just canceled its Falcon Shores AI chip, and with AMD having more optimism for the AI market as a whole.

The new AMD Instinct MI350 AI accelerator will have its chip fabbed on TSM's new 3nm process node, rocking up to 288GB of HBM3E memory. The new Instinct MI350 will use AMD's next-gen CDNA 4 architecture, before the company makes the big move to its new UDNA architecture with MI400.

AMD explains: "The customer feedback on MI350 series has been strong, driving deeper and broader customer engagements with both existing and net new hyperscale customers in preparation for at-scale MI350 deployments. Based on early silicon progress and the strong customer interest in the MI350 series, we now plan to sample lead customers this quarter and are on track to accelerate production shipments to mid-year".

The company continued: "We believe this places AMD on a steep long-term growth trajectory, led by the rapid scaling of our data center AI franchise from more than $5 billion in revenue in 2024 to tens of billions of dollars of annual revenue over the coming years".