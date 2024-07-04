Amazon Web Services' Trainium3 AI chips - over 1000W of power and liquid cooled

AI chips are about to become so power hungry that data centers are upgrading to liquid cooling, including Amazon's next-gen Trainium3 chip.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 52 seconds read time

High-end AI hardware is power-hungry, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) next-generation Trainium3 chip will consume 1000 Watts of power and require liquid cooling to keep temperatures in check.

Amazon Web Services' Trainium3 AI chips - over 1000W of power and liquid cooled 01
Open Gallery 2

Prasad Kalyanaraman, Amazon's VP of infrastructure services, said that "the next generation will require liquid cooling," alluding to the upcoming Trainium3 AI chip. "When a chip goes above 1,000 watts, that's when they require liquid cooling," he added. For those keeping tabs on the incredible pace of AI chip development, this would put Amazon's next-gen chip on par with NVIDIA's beefiest Blackwell chip when it comes to power consumption.

AI hardware is becoming increasingly power-hungry. Although being a 1kW chip could make the Trainium3 a Blackwell competitor, word is that NVIDIA's next-gen Rubin architecture (which it's already talking about) will consume upwards of 1500 Watts on the high-end.

Prasad Kalyanaraman didn't explicitly say that the Trainium3 chip would push 1000W. However, as it's the company's next-gen chip, AWS would need to upgrade its data centers to accommodate the more advanced cooling - as they currently rely on air cooling.

If the upgrade is not already underway, there are probably plans for it. AWS and its data centers will continue to offer NVIDIA hardware. Blackwell will require liquid cooling, and in addition to Trainium3, more power-hungry AI hardware is on the horizon.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS TUF Gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER OC Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$824.99
$824.99$824.99$825.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$824.99
$824.99$824.99$849.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/4/2024 at 3:13 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:fierce-network.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags