AMD's new Instinct MI355X AI GPU has up to 288GB HBM3E memory, 1400W peak board power

AMD confirms that its new flagship Instinct MI355X AI accelerator will feature a huge 288GB of HBM3E memory, with 1400W of peak board power.

AMD is gearing up to unleash its new CDNA 4 architecture inside of its new Instinct MI350 series AI accelerators, with its new flagship Instinct MI355X featuring 288GB of HBM3E memory and 1400W of peak board power.

AMD CTO Mark Papermaster unveiled the company's new Instinct MI350 series and new MI355X for AI and HPC at the ISC 2025 event recently, with 1400W of peak board power being close to double what the company's previous-gen Instinct AI accelerator consumed, according to new reports from ComputerBase.

We can expect the full unveiling of AMD's next-gen CDNA 4-based Instinct MI350 series AI accelerators during a livestream later this week on Thursday, with the new Instinct MI350 series AI chips based on the optimized CDNA 4 architecture. CDNA 4 is effective in supporting formats, something that was previously a downside for AMD.

In addition to FP16, not only is FP8 supported, but also FP6 and FP4, which are gaining traction in the AI business, so we should expect the new CDNA 4-based Instinct MI350 series AI chips to boast twice the performance compared to FP8.

AMD's new flagship Instinct MI355X AI accelerator will have 288GB of HBM3E memory and higher clock speeds than the MI350X, as well as up to 1400W of power consumption (instead of 1000W on the MI350). AMD's new CDNA 4-based Instinct MI350 series AI chips will compete with NVIDIA's current GB200 and new GB300 "Blackwell Ultra" AI GPUs later this year.