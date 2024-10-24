Ryzen 9800X3D benchmarks show up to a 20% performance jump over 7800X3D

The eight-core Ryzen 7 9800X3D is expected to debut on November 7, and it will be the first Zen 5 X3D chip aimed squarely at PC gamers. After the somewhat disappointing gaming performance of the non-X3D Ryzen 9000 Series and Intel's new Core Ultra 200 Series also proving to be 'not ideal' for gamers, there's a lot of pressure on the Ryzen 7 9800X3D to deliver.

Geekbench results for the Ryzen 7 9800X3D.

According to a leak we reported earlier today, citing AMD's official press release for the Ryzen 7 9800X3D that has yet to be seen, Team Red is calling the 9800X3D's gaming performance a 'strong generational boost' compared to the 7800X3D. However, it's only around an 8% improvement, which isn't exactly earth-shattering.

However, when it comes to non-gaming workloads, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D does look like it will deliver a 'strong generational' performance boost, as seen in these two new Geekbench benchmark results posted to the official site.

The first benchmark result pairs the Ryzen 7 9800X3D with ASUS's ROG CROSSHAIR X870E HERO motherboard and 48GB of DDR5 memory, delivering a Single-Core Score of 3305 and a Multi-Core Score of 18221. Interestingly, this result lists a boost clock speed of 5.3 GHz, which is higher than expected, hinting at some potential overclocking action.

The second benchmark result pairs the Ryzen 7 9800X3D with BIOSTAR's X870E VALKYRIE motherboard and 48GB of DDR5-8000 memory. Here, we see a Single-Core Score of 3295 and a Multi-Core Score of 18560, with a boost clock speed of 5.2 GHz.

So, what can we gather from these results? Even though these benchmarks used slightly different versions of Geekbench, the results present an impressive gen-on-gen picture for the 9800X3D regarding productivity workloads. These scores are around 20% higher than what you'd get with a 7800X3D across single- and multi-core performance.

Based on the current CPU market for creators and gamers, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D sounds like a winner. Now we just have to find out how much it will cost.