TT Show Episode 57 - AMD's next-gen Ryzen X3D chips, the PS5 Pro's secret weapon, and more
CPU, APU & Chipsets

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D full specs: 8C/16T Zen 5, 120W TDP, 96MB L3 cache, unlocked multiplier

AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7 9800X3D full specs revealed: 8 cores, 16 threads of Zen 5 at up to 5.2GHz, 120W TDP, 96MB L3 cache, unlocked multiplier.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D full specs: 8C/16T Zen 5, 120W TDP, 96MB L3 cache, unlocked multiplier
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
AI-Assisted TLDR: AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D features 8 cores and 16 threads with Zen 5 architecture, a 120W TDP, next-gen 3D V-Cache, 96MB of L3 cache, and an unlocked multiplier. It has a 4.7GHz base clock and up to 5.2GHz boost clock.

AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7 9800X3D full specs revealed: 8C/16T of Zen 5, 120W TDP, next-gen 3D V-Cache, 96MB of L3 cache, and an unlocked multiplier... bring it on.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D full specs: 8C/16T Zen 5, 120W TDP, 96MB L3 cache, unlocked multiplier 804
2

The specs of the 9800X3D are coming from Geizhals, which is a price comparison tool that European retailers use, listing the new AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D in all its glory. We now know that the 9800X3D will have a 4.7GHz base clock and up to 5.2GHz boost clock, with a 120W TDP and that glorious, uber-special next-gen 3D V-Cache technology.

The listing also confirmed that the new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor will be compatible with all AMD 600-series motherboards, including the lower-end A620 chipset and even PRO workstation series motherboards. The listing also shows that the 9800X3D has the same silicon as existing models labeled as "GNR-80" with another note as "Free Multiplier: Yes" which means the 9800X3D has an unlocked multiplier.

That's a big game changer for the 9800X3D processor -- and the other Ryzen 9000X3D series CPUs -- as the previous-gen Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000X3D series processors had locked multipliers... but that's no more with the second-gen 3D V-Cache on the 9800X3D.

We recently had our friends at Wccftech delidding AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, revealing some juicy details in the process. We've got a link to that story above, which you should definitely check out if you're patiently awaiting the 9800X3D's release.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

