All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Alert
TT Show Episode 55 - Arrow Lake, GeForce RTX 5070, and Google's Pixel smartphone tracking
Artificial Intelligence

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang calls Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk 'superhuman'

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang calls Elon Musk's insane xAI supercomputer a 'superhuman' feat, 100,000 x H200 AI GPUs setup in 19 days, usually takes 4 years.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang calls Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk 'superhuman'
Published
3 minutes & 15 seconds read time

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has called Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk "superhuman" as he set up xAI's new NVIDIA AI GPU-powered supercomputer in just 19 days... a process that normally takes 4 years.

Elon Musk's new xAI supercomputer is codenamed Colossus, and was built using a cluster of 100,000 x NVIDIA H100 AI GPUs. During an interview with B2g Pod, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said that what Elon and xAI have done is nothing short of extraordinary.

Jensen said: "As far as I know, there's only one person in the world who could do that; Elon is singular in his understanding of engineering and construction and large systems and marshalling resources; it's just unbelievable".

The process didn't take exactly 19 days, with Money Control saying the entire project took place across 122 days, with Musk claiming back in June that the hardware installation had begun training, with Colossus taking just 19 days... a process that Jensen said usually requires 4 entire years.

Huang said that he was impressed with xAI's engineering, networking, infrastructure and software teams, calling them all "extraordinary". The NVIDIA CEO said that by using 100,000 AI GPUs, that xAI's new Colossus supercomputer has become "easily the fastest supercomputer on the planet as one cluster".

Jensen added that it would normally take a far, far longer time to get a new supercomputer up and running, with the NVIDIA CEO adding: "a supercomputer that you would build would take normally 3 years to plan and then they deliver the equipment and it take 1 year to get it all working".

Photo of the product for sale

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OG OC Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2039.99
$1949.99$1929.97$1999
Buy
-
--$2098
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/15/2024 at 6:37 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:moneycontrol.com

Gaming Editor

Email Anthony GarreffaFollow Anthony Garreffa on XFollow Anthony Garreffa on LinkedIn

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles