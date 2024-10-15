NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang calls Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk 'superhuman'

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has called Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk "superhuman" as he set up xAI's new NVIDIA AI GPU-powered supercomputer in just 19 days... a process that normally takes 4 years.

Elon Musk's new xAI supercomputer is codenamed Colossus, and was built using a cluster of 100,000 x NVIDIA H100 AI GPUs. During an interview with B2g Pod, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said that what Elon and xAI have done is nothing short of extraordinary.

Jensen said: "As far as I know, there's only one person in the world who could do that; Elon is singular in his understanding of engineering and construction and large systems and marshalling resources; it's just unbelievable".

The process didn't take exactly 19 days, with Money Control saying the entire project took place across 122 days, with Musk claiming back in June that the hardware installation had begun training, with Colossus taking just 19 days... a process that Jensen said usually requires 4 entire years.

Huang said that he was impressed with xAI's engineering, networking, infrastructure and software teams, calling them all "extraordinary". The NVIDIA CEO said that by using 100,000 AI GPUs, that xAI's new Colossus supercomputer has become "easily the fastest supercomputer on the planet as one cluster".

Jensen added that it would normally take a far, far longer time to get a new supercomputer up and running, with the NVIDIA CEO adding: "a supercomputer that you would build would take normally 3 years to plan and then they deliver the equipment and it take 1 year to get it all working".