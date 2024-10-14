All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Alert
TT Show Episode 55 - Arrow Lake, GeForce RTX 5070, and Google's Pixel smartphone tracking
Artificial Intelligence

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang to boost company headcount to 50K, plus 100 million AI assistants

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang plans to boost NVIDIA headcount to 50,000 along with 1 million AI assistants, in order to super-boost the company's output.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang to boost company headcount to 50K, plus 100 million AI assistants
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has plans to increase NVIDIA headcount from 32,000 to 50,000 staffers, with 100 million AI assistants to "increase the company's overall output".

CNBC's Power Lunch picked up on a recent podcast with Jensen, where the media outlet reporrted that Jensen doesn't think that AI will eliminate jobs, and that the company is embracing AI (obviously, they're the AI leader) with 18,000+ more staffers and 1 million AI assistants.

What will the AI assistants do? They'll help run the new AI models and launch AI applications, which are being built by and around NVIDIA. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang also praised Elon Musk for the speed at which he's building a supercomputer in 19 days, which he says "typically takes about 3 years to build".

NVIDIA is already delivering early Blackwell AI GPUs and GB200 AI servers to select clients now, with plans to ship unimaginable amounts of Blackwell AI GPU silicon in the months to come, and a massive pump of Blackwell AI GPU GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, including the new ultra-enthusiast GeForce RTX 5090, high-end GeForce RTX 5080, and new Blackwell mid-range GeForce RTX 5070 which has recently been rumored in both 12GB and 18GB GDDR7 memory forms.

Photo of the product for sale

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OG OC Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2029.79
$1949.99$1929.97$1999
Buy
-
--$2098
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/15/2024 at 2:10 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:cnbc.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles