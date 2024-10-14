NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang to boost company headcount to 50K, plus 100 million AI assistants

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang plans to boost NVIDIA headcount to 50,000 along with 1 million AI assistants, in order to super-boost the company's output.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has plans to increase NVIDIA headcount from 32,000 to 50,000 staffers, with 100 million AI assistants to "increase the company's overall output".

CNBC's Power Lunch picked up on a recent podcast with Jensen, where the media outlet reporrted that Jensen doesn't think that AI will eliminate jobs, and that the company is embracing AI (obviously, they're the AI leader) with 18,000+ more staffers and 1 million AI assistants.

What will the AI assistants do? They'll help run the new AI models and launch AI applications, which are being built by and around NVIDIA. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang also praised Elon Musk for the speed at which he's building a supercomputer in 19 days, which he says "typically takes about 3 years to build".

NVIDIA is already delivering early Blackwell AI GPUs and GB200 AI servers to select clients now, with plans to ship unimaginable amounts of Blackwell AI GPU silicon in the months to come, and a massive pump of Blackwell AI GPU GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, including the new ultra-enthusiast GeForce RTX 5090, high-end GeForce RTX 5080, and new Blackwell mid-range GeForce RTX 5070 which has recently been rumored in both 12GB and 18GB GDDR7 memory forms.