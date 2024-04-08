Elon Musk has between 30,000 and 350,000 x NVIDIA H100 AI GPUs training Tesla and xAI

Tesla has between 30,000 and 350,000 of NVIDIA's H100 AI GPUs, while Elon Musk is also training xAI with a huge stack of high-end AI GPUs.

Published
2 minutes & 8 seconds read time

We know SpaceX and Tesla boss Elon Musk loves hardware as much as he loves AI, so it's no surprise that he's posting on X that Tesla has the second-highest H100 AI GPU count in the world.

In a reply to @thetechbrother on X who posted that Meta has 350,000+ NVIDIA H100 AI GPUs, with a bunch of other companies -- including Tesla -- and how many H100 AI GPUs they've got so far. Elon replied to that, saying "this is not accurate. Tesla would be second highest and X/xAI would be third if measured correctly".

Meta has 350,000+ NVIDIA H100 AI GPUs right now, so if Tesla had the second highest, the electric vehicle giant would have somewhere between 30,000 and 350,000 H100 AI GPUs. Lambda in the US is the second-highest on these charts, with 30,000 H100 AI GPUs in operation, but now we know from the horses mouth himself -- Elon Musk -- that Tesla is second there, with somewhere between 30K and 350K H100 AI GPUs. That's a lot of AI compute power.

Earlier this year, Tesla said it would be sending billions of dollars buying NVIDIA AI GPUs and AMD AI GPUs, so these numbers will radically change throughout the year as Tesla scoops up more AI silicon from NVIDIA. The recent $500 million investment into the Dojo Supercomputer is "only equivalent" to 10,000 x NVIDIA H100 AI GPUs, said Musk in January 2024, adding, "Tesla will spend more than that on NVIDIA hardware this year. The table stakes for being competitive in AI are at least several billion dollars per year at this point".

