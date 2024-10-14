All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Alert
TT Show Episode 55 - Arrow Lake, GeForce RTX 5070, and Google's Pixel smartphone tracking
Business, Financial & Legal

NVIDIA stock closes at a record high: market value at $3.39T, just below Apple at $3.52T

NVIDIA rides massive Blackwell AI GPU wave into record stock close: market value hits $3.39 trillion, just below Apple with a market cap of $3.52 trillion.

NVIDIA stock closes at a record high: market value at $3.39T, just below Apple at $3.52T
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

NVIDIA stock closed at a new record high on Monday, topping $3.39 trillion and is expected to topple Apple as the most valuable company in the world sitting at $3.52 trillion market cap.

NVIDIA stock closes at a record high: market value at $3.39T, just below Apple at $3.52T 203
2

The rise in NVIDIA stock is driven by the unstoppable success of its AI GPUs and its newly-launched Blackwell AI GPUs including the B200 AI GPU and GB200 AI servers, which can't be fabbed by TSMC and made quick enough, with an expected $210 billion in revenue from Blackwell chips alone in 2025.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang recently said that Blackwell AI GPUs are "in full production" and that the demand for them "is insane". TSMC is one of the key partners for NVIDIA and its runaway success in the AI market, with the Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer set to enjoy a massive 40% increase in its quarterly profits, and expected to make that report later this week.

There is the worry that we're in an AI bubble, but I don't see it going away anytime soon... every major company, every game developer, and everyone in between is using AI for something right now, and it will only increase in the future. Intel, AMD, Qualcomm are all enjoying processors on the market with NPUs for AI workloads, with so many new chips coming out in 2025 with AI-ready features.

Photo of the product for sale

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OG OC Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2029.79
$1949.99$1929.97$1999
Buy
-
--$2098
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/15/2024 at 2:10 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:bnnbloomberg.ca

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles