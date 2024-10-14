NVIDIA stock closes at a record high: market value at $3.39T, just below Apple at $3.52T

NVIDIA stock closed at a new record high on Monday, topping $3.39 trillion and is expected to topple Apple as the most valuable company in the world sitting at $3.52 trillion market cap.

The rise in NVIDIA stock is driven by the unstoppable success of its AI GPUs and its newly-launched Blackwell AI GPUs including the B200 AI GPU and GB200 AI servers, which can't be fabbed by TSMC and made quick enough, with an expected $210 billion in revenue from Blackwell chips alone in 2025.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang recently said that Blackwell AI GPUs are "in full production" and that the demand for them "is insane". TSMC is one of the key partners for NVIDIA and its runaway success in the AI market, with the Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer set to enjoy a massive 40% increase in its quarterly profits, and expected to make that report later this week.

There is the worry that we're in an AI bubble, but I don't see it going away anytime soon... every major company, every game developer, and everyone in between is using AI for something right now, and it will only increase in the future. Intel, AMD, Qualcomm are all enjoying processors on the market with NPUs for AI workloads, with so many new chips coming out in 2025 with AI-ready features.