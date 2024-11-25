Tesla is looking for AI Teleoperation workers: remote control robotaxis, humanoid robots

TL;DR: Tesla is hiring for its AI Teleoperation team, requiring candidates to use advanced VR rigs to remotely operate and train robotaxis and humanoid robots. Tesla is hiring for its AI Teleoperation team, requiring candidates to use advanced VR rigs to remotely operate and train robotaxis and humanoid robots.

Tesla is actively hiring from its AI Teleoperation team, with successful applicants needing to use a state-of-the-art VR rig to remotely use and train their robotaxis and humanoid robots.

We last heard that the company was paying $48 per hour for staffers to wear a motion capture suit and use a VR headset to train the robots, but now Tesla's AI Teleoperation team will provide remote access to their robotaxis and humanoid robots, with state-of-the-art VR rigs to remotely operate them in the real world.

What to expect: Tesla AI's Teleoperation team is charged with providing remote access to our robotaxis and humanoid robots. Our cars and robots operate autonomously in challenging environments. As we iterate on the AI that powers them, we need the ability to access and control them remotely. This requires building highly optimized low latency reliable data streaming over unreliable transports in the real world.

At Tesla, we control the entire hardware and software stack, end to end. Our goal is to integrate our hardware, firmware and backend expertise to achieve a cutting-edge system. Our remote operators are transported into the device's world using a state-of-the-art VR rig that allows them to remotely perform complex and intricate tasks. Working with hardware teams, you will drive requirements, make design decisions and implement software integration for this custom teleoperation system".