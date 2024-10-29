Elon Musk xAI Colossus AI supercomputer with 100,000 NVIDIA H100 AI GPUs gets in-depth look

AI-Assisted TLDR: Elon Musk's xAI startup has built the Colossus AI supercomputer, powered by 100,000 NVIDIA H100 AI GPUs, in just 122 days. This engineering feat, praised as "absolutely amazing," uses Supermicro liquid-cooled racks, each containing 64 GPUs, to form mini clusters. * Generated from the content by Anthony Garreffa below.

Elon Musk's gigantic Colossus AI supercomputer from his xAI startup is powered by 100,000 x NVIDIA H100 AI GPUs, and has just had an awesome walkthrough by our friends at ServeTheHome. Check it out:

Patrick from ServeTheHome notes that the engineering accomplishment from Elon and his team at xAI is "absolutely amazing". xAI only took 122 days to build out the insane 100,000 NVIDIA H100 AI GPU-powered Colossus AI supercomputer, something that normally takes many years... but not for Elon and xAI, which is why NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang recently called the SpaceX and Tesla boss "superhuman". More on that below:

Back to the xAI supercluster, with STH noting that the basic building block for Colossus is the Supermicro liquid-cooled rack, which features 8 x 4U servers each with 8 x NVIDIA H100 AI GPUs for a total of 64 x H100 AI GPUs per rack. 8 of these GPU servers + Supermicro Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) and required hardware make up one of these GPU compute racks.

The racks are arranged in groups of 8 for a total of 512 AI GPUs (64 x 8) + networking to create mini clusters within a much larger system.

In the image above, we've got xAI using the Supermicro 4U Universal GPU system, which ServeTheHome notes are the "most advanced AI servers on the market right now, for a few reasons". One of these reasons is the degree of liquid cooling, the other is how servicable they are, adds STH.

STH explained in its YouTube description: "We FINALLY get to show the largest AI supercomputer in the world, xAI Colossus. This is the 100,000 (at the time we filmed this) GPU cluster in Memphis Tennessee that has been on the news a lot. This video has been five months in the making, and finally Elon Musk gave us the green light to not just film, but also show everyone the Supermicro side of the cluster".

"This video is being sponsored by Supermicro and that is why we are only showing the Supermicro side, which is the more advanced side. Unlike our normal content creation, this video had to be reviewed by Elon and his team before going live and we were asked to blur out portions at their request".

You can read the written form of STH's awesome walkthrough of xAI's new Colossus AI supercomputer here.