Elon Musk to buy over $10 billion worth of NVIDIA's new B200 AI GPUs for xAI supercomputer

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said that he wants to buy 300,000 of NVIDIA's new Blackwell B200 AI GPUs to train xAI by next summer.

In a new post on X, Musk said that the new B200 AI GPUs will be a (huge) upgrade to the X's current AI GPU cluster, which is powered by 100,000 previous-gen Hopper H100 AI GPUs.

NVIDIA's new Blackwell B200 AI GPU has around 4x the AI training performance of H100, and an incredible 30x the inference performance. NVIDIA's new Blackwell B200 AI GPU uses more power than H100... an important part to remember when you've got hundreds of thousands of power-hungry AI GPUs in an AI supercomputer cluster. But, the monster performance improvements are worth it.

Even though we're looking at 300,000 AI GPUs versus 100,000 AI GPUs, the Blackwell B200 AI GPUs will have incredible amounts of AI computing power, something NVIDIA nailed during its Blackwell AI GPU announcement at GTC 2024 earlier this year.

Elon Musk isn't the only one thirsty for NVIDIA's new B200 AI GPUs, because we've got technology giants like Microsoft, Meta, Google, and more that are laying down hundreds of millions, and most of them, billions of dollars for the best AI chips on the planet.