Larry Ellison, Elon Musk, and Jensen Huang had dinner: both 'begging Jensen for GPUs'

Oracle CTO Larry Ellison had dinner with Elon Musk and NVIDIA CEO: Ellison, Elon 'begging Jensen for GPUs, we need you to take more of our money, please'.

Oracle CTO Larry Ellison recently had dinner with SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, as well as NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, with Ellison saying both he and Elon were "begging" Jensen for GPUs. Check it out:

Ellison said: "I went to dinner with Elon Musk, Jensen Huang, and I would describe the dinner as Oracle and me and Elon begging Jensen for GPUs. Please take our money... no no, take more of it. You're not taking eough. We need you to take more of our money, please".

It was recently revealed that Oracle would be spending over $100 billion on 2000+ data centers in the future, with 130,000+ of NVIDIA's new Blackwell AI GPUs powering its new AI supercluster, with the company talking about requiring 3 nuclear power plants just to power the supercluster.

Impressive stuff from Oracle, and now we know (from the horse's mouth, too) that they're (not just Oracle, but Elon, too) "begging" Jensen for GPUs. Everyone needs to go to Uncle Jensen for their AI GPU hardware, with NVIDIA sitting (very) pretty in the AI business.

NVIDIA can't have enough of its AI GPUs -- Hopper H100 and H200, Blackwell B100 and B200 -- out of TSMC, which is strapped to the limits making as many chips as it can. Oracle wants them, Elon wants them, Meta wants them, OpenAI wants them, Microsoft wants them, everyone wants NVIDIA's leading AI hardware, and now we're hearing that they're begging for them.