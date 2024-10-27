All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 57 - AMD's next-gen Ryzen X3D chips, the PS5 Pro's secret weapon, and more
Artificial Intelligence

NVIDIA CEO says AI workers will have 1000x higher productivity than humans in 'specific jobs'

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says AI won't replace humans at all, but in 'specific jobs', AI will have 1000x higher productivity than humans.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says that AI will do some jobs with 1000x higher productivity than humans, but AI will never fully replace the humans that perform these jobs.

NVIDIA CEO says AI workers will have 1000x higher productivity than humans in 'specific jobs' 503
2

At NVIDIA's October AI Summit held in Mumbai, India, CEO Jensen Huang said: "As we speak, AI has no possibility of doing what we do. Depending on the jobs we do, it could do 20% of our jobs 1000 times better. For some people, it could do 50% of their job 1000x better. But in no job can they do all of it".

Jensen was asked if AI would take his job -- as the CEO of NVIDIA -- to which he replied: "absolutely not".

Jensen said that he saw an opportunity for the workforce to use AI to perform tasks and speed up their workflows, envisioning a future where workers would use AI as "assistants" to help automate their tasks. The NVIDIA CEO said that the real threat isn't AI taking the jobs, it's more like "the person who uses AI to automate that 20% is going to take your job".

NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

