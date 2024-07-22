Elon Musk turns on xAI's new AI supercomputer: 100K liquid-cooled NVIDIA H100 AI GPUs at 4:20am

Elon Musk posts on X saying 'nice work by xAI and X team, NVIDIA and supporting companies getting Memphis Supercluster training started at 4:20am.

Elon Musk has just powered on xAI's new supercomputer, powered by 100,000 x NVIDIA H100 AI GPUs worth up to $4 billion at its Memphis Supercluster, the "most powerful AI training cluster in the world".

Elon Musk took to X, posting: "Nice work by xAI team, X team, NVIDIA and supporting companies getting Memphis Supercluster training started at ~4:20am local time. With 100K liquid-cooled H100s on a single RDMA fabric, it's the most powerful AI training cluster in the world!"

NVIDIA's current-gen Hopper H100 80GB AI GPUs cost between $30,000 and $40,000 per AI GPU, so Elon Musk's investment with xAI and its $6 billion raised in May 2024 at a valuation of $24 billion, sees Musk's AI startup investing somewhere between 50% and 67% of its fundraising in purchasing NVIDIA's leading H100 AI GPUs.

Earlier this month, Musk said his next-gen Grok 3 AI chatbot would be trained on 100,000 x NVIDIA H100 AI GPUs, and now it's online... at 4:20am of all times, good ol' Elon. You love to see it.