TT Show Episode 55 - Arrow Lake, GeForce RTX 5070, and Google's Pixel smartphone tracking

This week on the TT Show, Jak and Kosta finally discuss their recent trip to MSI's factory in Shenzhen, China. There, they saw MSI's new Z890 boards up close, Intel's latest Core Ultra 200 Series CPUs, and even watched as thousands of MAG Z890 TOMAHAWK WIFI boards were being made.

With new motherboards and chipset technology, a lot of cool new tech will make you want to upgrade - especially when it comes to flagship motherboards like the new MSI MEG Z890 ACE. With Arrow Lake and Intel Core Ultra 200 Series CPU benchmarks starting to show up and full reviews and availability coming later this month, it won't be long before the complete picture is known.

With the new Z890 motherboards also ready for the next generation of graphics cards, this week we learned that NVIDIA could be announcing three GeForce RTX 50 desktop graphics cards at CES 2025: the GeForce RTX 5090, GeForce RTX 5080, and GeForce RTX 5070.

This would present a very different launch from what we've seen from Team Green regarding GeForce RTX line-ups, where the x70 class card comes up to six months later. Perhaps it will represent NVIDIA's answer to AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 8000 series powered by RDNA 4 - which won't feature a flagship offering but instead go toe to toe with the current GeForce RTX 4070.

Another big topic this week on the show is a new report that paints a picture of Google harvesting an alarming amount of private data from its latest Pixel smartphones. With Jak's report making waves across TweakTown and the globe, Google reached out to him with a statement refuting the claims - however, it still leaves many questions unanswered.

In the world of PC gaming, Jak and Kosta discuss the lukewarm reception to Starfield's latex expansion and how Valve used ChatGPT to help improve its new multiplayer shooter, Deadlock.

Listen and subscribe to The TT Show on your favorite podcast network

All the topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show