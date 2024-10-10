All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Intel Arrow Lake confirmed Thunderbolt 4 support with 40Gbps transfer speed

Intel's upcoming Arrow Lake CPUs will feature Thunderbolt 4 support, which will enable a transfer rate of up to 40Gbps and daisy-chain connections.

Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time

More details have emerged regarding Intel's upcoming next-generation desktop CPU generation named Arrow Lake, and one of the additions in the new generation of CPUs from the Blue Team is the inclusion of direct Thunderbolt 4 support.

A few weeks ago, I was demoed the performance of Intel's next-generation Arrow Lake CPUs and was shown performance metrics based on engineering samples. Throughout that presentation, I was also shown the additions Intel has made to its Arrow Lake CPUs and how they will be reflected in the LGA-1851 platform. Intel's new platform will include a slew of upgrades, such as Wi-Fi 7, NPU overclocking, Thunderbolt 4 support, and much more.

The inclusion of Thunderbolt 4 is particularly exciting as it helps users such as content creators or home entertainment enthusiasts who deal with large file sizes organize their files much faster and more effectively. Moreover, Thunderbolt 4 comes with support for multiple 4K displays, 15W PD charging (up to 100W), daisy chain connection, and 40Gbps of high-speed data transfer. MSI's new range of Z890 motherboards will all feature Thunderbolt 4 support, and below, you will find some images of some of the company's offerings.

As MSI outlines in its slide, for its entire line-up of MEG series motherboards, users will be able to enjoy full 60W charging, which is more than enough for laptops, smartphones, battery banks, and any other small device. Moreover, the inclusion of Thunderbolt 4 means cases will be able to adopt an applicable port on the front IO of the case for ease of access. Additionally, with the increased bandwidth of Thunderbolt 4, users will be able to connect multiple devices via a single port and cable, which paves the way for high-speed external storage devices such as SSD enclosures.

A use case that benefits tremendously from Thunderbolt 4 would be someone who has a home entertainment system and dabbles in video production. This user would likely have a lot of data spread across a variety of storage solutions, but now can consolidate all of their data into one SSD dock that can now become a portable media storage device.

