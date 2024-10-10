All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro

MSI teases absolute monster Z890 GODLIKE motherboard ready for Intel Arrow Lake

MSI teased its beastly MEG Z890 GODLIKE motherboard, which is outfitted with all the bells and whistles you would expect for enthusiast-level gaming.

MSI teases absolute monster Z890 GODLIKE motherboard ready for Intel Arrow Lake
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

Enthusiast-level gaming motherboards can arguably be some of the most impressive pieces of technology within a PC, especially when considering the motherboard is responsible for the correct communication between components, power regulation, etc.

MSI teases absolute monster Z890 GODLIKE motherboard ready for Intel Arrow Lake 9014
4

MSI has been at the forefront of impressive enthusiast-level gaming motherboards for quite some time, and right at the top of the company's offerings is its GODLIKE series. Likely picked up in the name, the GODLIKE series is meant to have as many bells and whistles as a motherboard possibly can, and just like the Z790, the upcoming Z890 has followed suit with some substantial improvements.

The Z890 GODLIKE, which currently doesn't have an official release date, but I can confirm will be launched sometime in Q4, has expanded storage capabilities with support for up to 6x M.2 (2x Gen5 + 4x Gen4) and 4x SATA 6Gbp/s. Moreover, the Z890 GODLIKE has expanded on its connectivity offerings, with support for 2x USB 3.2 20G (1x Rear Type-C / 1x Front Type-C PD60W), an insane 13x USB 3.2 10G ports (8x Rear Type-A + 5x Rear Type-C), 4x USB 3.2 5G (4x Front Type-A), and 4x USB 2.0 (4x Front Type-A). Comparatively, the Z890 GODLIKE has 23 USB ports, compared to the Z790 GODLIKE's 18.

The Z890 GODLIKE also comes with other noteworthy bells and whistles such as Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, Bluetooth 5.4, 2x PCIe16 Gen5, 1x PCIe Gen 4, and much more. Check out the specifications for both of the boards above and below.

Z790 GODLIKE Specifications
4

Z790 GODLIKE Specifications

Z790 GODLIKE Specifications
4

Z790 GODLIKE Specifications

Photo of the product for sale

MSI MAG B760 Tomahawk Wi-Fi Gaming Motherboard

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$161.49
$169.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/10/2024 at 6:41 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles