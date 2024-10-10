MSI teases absolute monster Z890 GODLIKE motherboard ready for Intel Arrow Lake

MSI teased its beastly MEG Z890 GODLIKE motherboard, which is outfitted with all the bells and whistles you would expect for enthusiast-level gaming.

Enthusiast-level gaming motherboards can arguably be some of the most impressive pieces of technology within a PC, especially when considering the motherboard is responsible for the correct communication between components, power regulation, etc.

MSI has been at the forefront of impressive enthusiast-level gaming motherboards for quite some time, and right at the top of the company's offerings is its GODLIKE series. Likely picked up in the name, the GODLIKE series is meant to have as many bells and whistles as a motherboard possibly can, and just like the Z790, the upcoming Z890 has followed suit with some substantial improvements.

The Z890 GODLIKE, which currently doesn't have an official release date, but I can confirm will be launched sometime in Q4, has expanded storage capabilities with support for up to 6x M.2 (2x Gen5 + 4x Gen4) and 4x SATA 6Gbp/s. Moreover, the Z890 GODLIKE has expanded on its connectivity offerings, with support for 2x USB 3.2 20G (1x Rear Type-C / 1x Front Type-C PD60W), an insane 13x USB 3.2 10G ports (8x Rear Type-A + 5x Rear Type-C), 4x USB 3.2 5G (4x Front Type-A), and 4x USB 2.0 (4x Front Type-A). Comparatively, the Z890 GODLIKE has 23 USB ports, compared to the Z790 GODLIKE's 18.

The Z890 GODLIKE also comes with other noteworthy bells and whistles such as Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, Bluetooth 5.4, 2x PCIe16 Gen5, 1x PCIe Gen 4, and much more. Check out the specifications for both of the boards above and below.

Z790 GODLIKE Specifications

