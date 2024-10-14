Intel's non-K Arrow Lake Core Ultra CPUs could top out at DDR5-7200

Intel's Core Ultra 200S desktop CPUs are launching late this month, and it looks like the non-K variants could be limited when it comes to DDR5 support.

The Intel Core Ultra 200S Series for desktops has been formally announced and is on track to launch later this month, with the new Intel Core Ultra 7 265K and Ultra 9 285K leading the pack. As we've seen with all of the new Z890 motherboards being announced for the Core Ultra 200S Series, DDR5-9000 will be very easy to achieve with Intel's latest CPUs.

Intel CPUs and motherboards have been at the forefront of pushing faster one-click XMP memory overclocking. With new Z890 motherboards, we're getting to the point where many users will have access to DDR5-10000 if that's what they want.

However, UNIKO's Hardware over on X spotted that the faster DDR5 memory speeds could be limited to K-Series processors. As seen on the RAM support page for ASRock's new Z890 Taichi motherboards, Arrow Lake non-K CPUs, which are due for release early next year, will top out at DDR5-7200. It's a notable step down but probably not that big of a deal for most.

The current sweet spot for Intel and AMD CPUs is DDR5-6000, and increasing this speed doesn't directly translate to fast gaming performance or improved rendering times for creators. It can improve stability, like 1% low performance, which is valuable. This is why the response to this revelation is disappointing for PC enthusiasts.

DDR5-7200 does seem low, especially given AMD's recent DDR5-8000 EXPO support for its new X870 chipset and Ryzen motherboards, which felt long overdue. Of course, it's still early for Intel Core Ultra 200S Series processors, with the first wave of K-Series CPUs and Z890 motherboards expected to arrive later this month.