All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro

DDR5-8000 is the new standard for Intel Arrow Lake, and DDR5-9000 is easy to achieve

DRR5-8000 will be a breeze with MSI's new Z890 motherboard series, DDR5-9000+ descired as 'easy' to achieve thanks to revamped one-click memory OC.

DDR5-8000 is the new standard for Intel Arrow Lake, and DDR5-9000 is easy to achieve
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

Regarding Intel's new Arrow Lake CPUs and Z890 motherboards for the latest Core Ultra 200 Series processors, DDR5-8000 is the new 'standard.' This is according to MSI, who recently gave us a detailed look at its full line-up of Z890 boards coming soon from the return of the beast with the Z890 Godlike to the popular MAG Z890 TOMAHAWK WIFI.

One-click memory OC with MSI's new Z890 motherboards.
2

One-click memory OC with MSI's new Z890 motherboards.

DDR5-8000 kits are already here, but they're not the most popular kits. Over at Newegg, the most popular DDR5 memory kits as of October 2024 feature speeds of DDR5-6000 and DDR5-6400 - which is a definite increase from the DDR5-5600 or so from a few years ago.

AMD's new BIOS for X870 and other AM5 boards has recently added a DDR5-8000 one-click EXPO overclocking profile. So, the next generation of Intel CPUs (which will take a little while to gain a foothold in the market) will have no issue supporting DDR5-8000 as a default or standard XMP memory profile; it'll probably end up being the new standard for all DDR5 soon.

And with that, we also got word that MSI's new Z890 motherboards will feature improved DDR5 memory overclocking, to the point where we were told that DDR5-9000 would be pretty easy to achieve with a capable memory kit - which can, of course, be pushed even higher. With MSI's new Click BIOS X interface and firmware for its new motherboards, users will have easy access to a high list of XMP memory profiles covering various speeds and latencies that can be applied with one click.

Opening up access to faster DDR5 memory speeds to a wider audience will lead to lower prices, and we wouldn't be surprised if MSI's statement turned out to be true and DDR5-8000 was the new standard, the new average or baseline for memory in 2025.

Photo of the product for sale

MSI MAG Z790 Tomahawk MAX Wi-Fi Gaming Motherboard

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$234.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/10/2024 at 7:54 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles