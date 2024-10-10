All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
With next-gen Intel Core Ultra 200 Series CPUs, and the arrival of Z890 motherboards, we're also getting game changing full-speed Wi-Fi 7.

You'll achieve full Wi-Fi 7 speeds of 5.8 Gbps with MSI's new Z890 Arrow Lake motherboards
Not all Wi-Fi is the same; most of us know this well. Regardless of the underlying internet speed and whether or not you're connected to fiber or Starlink up in the sky, device speed can vary dramatically. The new Wi-Fi 7 standard is a game changer for wireless speeds and how it handles multiple connections, but many early Wi-Fi 7 devices were kind of Wi-Fi 7 in name only.

With the arrival of next-gen Intel Core Ultra 200 Series CPUs and a new range of Z890 motherboards, the latest chipset not only adds high-speed USB4 and all manner of support for PCIe Gen 5 storage and other goodies but also sees a shift to Wi-Fi 7 - supported by the always impressive Intel KiLLER network technology.

As much flack as Intel has received in recent months for the issues surrounding its Raptor Lake CPUs, production and foundry delays, and other things - Intel's network technology, whether its Ethernet or Wi-Fi, has remained rock solid. And when it comes to Wi-Fi 7 in the new range of Z890 motherboards for Arrow Lake processors - you're looking at full Wi-Fi 7 speeds and bandwidth.

This means that the Wi-Fi motherboard will take full advantage of the increased bandwidth of 320 MHz, compared to the 160 MHz found on Wi-Fi 6. To use the tried and true road traffic analogy, 320 MHz delivers more traffic lanes significantly, so data flows freely without issue. Wi-Fi 7 also uses all Wi-Fi bands simultaneously, which is another big plus - you don't have to choose between 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz.

And with that, this full-speed Wi-Fi 7 can be found on all of MSI's Z890 motherboards, from the PRO Z890-A WIFI to the MAG Z890 TOMAHAWK WIFI and MPG Z890 CARBON WIFI. In fact, with a data transfer speed of up to 5.8 Gbps, if you've got a decent Wi-Fi 7 router, there's no real need for a wired Ethernet connection.

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

